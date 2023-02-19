The head of “Rostec” Chemezov announced an increase in the production of “Daggers” since the beginning of the SVO

Russia has increased the production of hypersonic missiles “Dagger”. About this on the air of the Zvezda Plus TV channel declared Head of the Rostec State Corporation Sergey Chemezov.

According to him, initially a large amount of such ammunition was not required, but since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, their production has been increasing. Chemezov also said that now Rostec is producing colossal volumes of products for the Ministry of Defense, and for some items supplies have increased 50 times. He clarified that such figures are mainly shown by factories for the production of ammunition.

Related materials:

The use of “Daggers” during the NWO

Earlier, Lieutenant-General Sergei Kobylash, commander of the long-range aviation of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation, reported that the crews of the long-range aviation regiment, which was armed with the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, had already mastered it. He noted that the complex has already shown itself during the use in a special military operation in Ukraine. “Kinzhal was repeatedly used to destroy ground targets,” he specified.

The head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, revealed that the Kinzhals were invulnerable to Ukraine’s air defense systems. He noted that during the NWO, hypersonic weapons were used in combat conditions for the first time.

Related materials:

In turn, Russian Army General Sergei Surovikin confirmed that the latest hypersonic aircraft missiles have proven themselves well in hitting targets. According to him, none of the enemy’s air defense systems can withstand these missiles. The general also noted the highest accuracy of air-launched strategic cruise missiles.

It was also reported that, in addition to the Kinzhals, long-range and operational-tactical aviation (OTA) aircraft in Ukraine attacked using Kh-101 long-range cruise missiles, Kh-22, Kh-32, Kh-35U anti-ship missiles and guided missiles extended reach X-59.

In the West, “Daggers” were considered an effective weapon

9-A-7660 “Dagger” is a hypersonic aviation missile system. Hypersonic missiles are capable of maneuvering and flying along unpredictable trajectories. It is known that these missiles are launched from MiG-31 fighters, and there was also information about other air carriers of this complex.

Earlier, the American magazine Popular Mechanics reported on Russian missiles that terrify the United States. It is specified that they are capable of reaching speeds “up to Mach 10, but, more importantly, they are very maneuverable.” According to the author of the article, the “Dagger” hypersonic missiles became the leader of the “horror rating”. These weapons are capable of bypassing all existing air defense systems, the magazine added.

In November 2022, Vice Admiral Johnny Wool, director of the US Navy’s Strategic Systems Program, said the country urgently needed to catch up with Russia and China in hypersonic weapons technology.