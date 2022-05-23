Rose Morales War, better known as Rossy War in the musical environment, is considered one of the greatest exponents of Peruvian tecnocumbia. The artist achieved fame at the end of the 90s, when she released her song “I never thought I would cry”, a musical success that to date continues to excite thousands of people.

Next, we tell you what happened to the life of the successful singer and Peruvian composer that innovated an entire musical genre, combining the happy rhythm of cumbia with the unique sounds of tecnobanda.

YOU CAN SEE: “What a beautiful flower”: what happened to Silverio Urbina, the interpreter of one of the most famous songs in Peru?

History and trajectory of Rossy War

Rossy War was born on January 3, 1969 in the Caserío de Lago Valencia (Madre de Dios) and, from a very young age, showed her talent for music. She liked to participate in school performances, but at that time she did not foreshadow her destiny as a singer.

Rossy War began her artistic career when she was just 15 years old. Photo: Rossy War’s Facebook

Rosita, as her family called her, He made his debut at the age of five in a small locale in Madre de Dios, where the public was excited before his presentation. His talent was so outstanding that at the age of 15 he was already a member of the cumbia group Los Fender’s from Puerto Maldonado.

In 1984 he joined the choir of The Bio Chips, a tropical group whose directors were Nilo Segura and Tito Mauri, her future husband. It was there that she began to venture into the world of tecnocumbia, a rhythm that combines the best of Amazonian cumbia with tecnobanda.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Princess Mily’: what happened to the life of the popular singer of the group Pintura Roja?

With a career already established, Rossy War and Tito Mauri made the decision to form their own tropical genre group, called The Hot Band. Thanks to their unique sound they managed to captivate the public and gain a place in the main radio stations in the country. However, Rossy’s musical boom did not come until 1997, the year in which she released “Like a Sweet Poem”, an album that included songs like “I never thought I would cry”, “Woman alone” and “May God forgive you”.

What happened to the life of Rossy War?

Currently, “La ronquita de la tecnocumbia” spends much of her time with her husband, Tito Mauri, and their two children at their home in Chosica. Regarding her musical career, Rossy War continues to give concerts in different parts of the country. Recently, he dazzled the cities of Arequipa, Tarma and Cusco with his voice. In addition, earlier this year, she toured Ecuador and Colombia, showing that she is still an artist of international stature.

But not everything was rosy for her and her band. During the pandemic they had to auction off their musical instruments, costumes and accessories in order to support themselves. From time to time they held virtual concerts through their social networks; however, this was not enough. Luckily, the situation improved and she was able to return to the stage.

Rossy War continues to give concerts inside and outside the country. Photo: Rossy War’s Facebook

Now, he is recording a new video clip and preparing his tour of Europe.

YOU CAN SEE: How to get to the Salar de Uyuni from Puno with less than 100 soles?

Rossy War Songs