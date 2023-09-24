Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Rossy War She was invited to the latest edition of the program ‘Sábado con Andrés’, broadcast on Saturday, September 23. The popular ‘Queen of Tecnocumbia’ was singing one of her popular songs called ‘Me duele el corazón’ when she suffered a resounding fall. It happened while the performer was heading to the stage, after greeting the audience that was on the set. It should be noted that the artist was helped by her two children present and by the driver. Andres Hurtado, who came to help her immediately. The Peruvian singer only had a scare and this incident did not go any further.

“For God’s sake!” was the phrase he said Rossy War after the fall. The singer took this fact with humor and Andrés Hurtado only managed to hug her and scold the performer’s husband for not helping her. It is worth mentioning that the band that accompanied at that time the interpreter It is made up of her partner, Tito Mauri, and their two children, Tony and Katya. After this event, the ‘Queen of Tecnocumbia’ thanked her fans for the support they have given her throughout her artistic career.