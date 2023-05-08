The love story between Rossy War and Titus Mauri It started many years ago and until today it sounds impossible to imagine that there will be a breakup or divorce due to a scandal. It turns out that lately we see cases of infidelity, broken marriages and relationships that give people something to talk about on social networks and, therefore, it seemed difficult to find stability in them for so many years, especially when they are people used to cameras and front pages. However, Rossy and Titus They are an example of a stable marital commitment and, furthermore, they complement each other in the best way: they inspire each other and, at the same time, contribute to the field of Peruvian music. How did this remarkable couple get started?

How did Rossy War and Tito Mauri meet?

They met in 1984, when Rossy joined the group Bio Chips, which he directed Titus Mauri next to Safe Nile. The “Ronquita de la tecnocumbia” commented that she came from her native The stones, of Mother of God, to work in the capital at his uncle’s factory, where he glued cardboard boxes. Right there, she would have a friendship that encouraged her to go through a casting for a group, since Titus Mauri I was looking for a female voice. Seeing him for the first time, she turned red. “It was love at first sight,” the singer previously revealed in an interview.

How long have Rossy War and Tito Mauri been together?

the name singer rose war married in 1986 with the Peruvian guitarist and composer. Taking this date into account, they have been married for 37 years. The secret of the “Peruvian Ana Gabriel” about the long duration of her relationship is “love, respect and trust”, as she has commented. After making a civil commitment that year, they did so 10 years later as a religious (1996). As a result of this relationship, her two children were born, Tony and Katya, of which the second seems to follow in the footsteps of his mother.

What is the most iconic theme about your relationship?

One of the anecdotes that Rossy War has told is that Titus Mauri she was jealous when they had a presentation in Chimbote and the singer believed that everything would end. Around that time, she composed the song “I never thought to cry”, which is their anthem and the reason why they obtained a platinum record.

How old are Rossy War and Tito Mauri?

rose war he was born on January 3, 1969 and is currently 54. Meanwhile, Titus Mauri He came into the world on March 27, 1958 and is 65. He is eleven years apart from his wife.

