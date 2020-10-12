Rosstat is studying the possibility of expanding the list of goods and services, according to which experts monitor fluctuations in consumer prices. According to TASS, it is planned to include another 30-40 items in the basic list, among which digital services and sanitizers will appear.

Rosstat stressed that this is a list of the most demanded goods and services, which track the dynamics of inflation.

Among the actual services – accommodation in a hostel, installation of a stretch ceiling. Among the essential goods are shower gel, hand sanitizers. Digital services include educational services, subscription to online cinemas and theaters. The department noted that it was these positions that became in demand during the pandemic.

We add, earlier Rosstat found out that consumer prices in the Russian Federation in September fell by 0.1% compared to August, and in comparison with the first autumn month of 2019, inflation accelerated to 3.67%