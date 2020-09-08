Chukotka took first place within the checklist of Russian areas with the very best wages, experiences RT, referring to info from Rosstat.

As specified, the nominal common month-to-month wage on this constituent entity of the Russian Federation within the first half of the 12 months amounted to greater than 116 thousand rubles.

The highest three additionally included the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, whose residents obtain a median of 113 thousand rubles, and Moscow – with a median wage of 96.8 thousand rubles.

As well as, the highest ten areas with the very best salaries had been Magadan Oblast, Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Sakhalin Oblast, Kamchatka Territory, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yakutia.

In accordance with Rosstat, the smallest common wages had been recorded within the Ivanovo area (27.6 thousand), Altai Territory (28.7 thousand) and Karachay-Cherkessia (28.7 thousand). Residents of Chechnya obtain a median of 28.9 thousand, Dagestan – 29.3 thousand.

Earlier it was reported that the salaries of Russian state workers from October can be listed by 3%.