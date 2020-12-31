According to the results of the year, inflation in the Russian Federation will tentatively amount to 4.9%, Rosstat reports. The exact data on the consumer price index will be known after the New Year holidays.

It is noted that food prices in December increased by 1.5% compared to the previous month and by 6.7% from December 2019.

The growth in prices for non-food products amounted to 0.4% versus November and 4.8% in annual terms.

Prices for services in December increased by 2.7% compared to the last month of last year.

We add that in 2019, food inflation in the Russian Federation amounted to 2.6%.

Earlier, the Central Bank downgraded the forecast for inflation in Russia for 2020 from 3.9-4.2% to 4.6-4.9%.