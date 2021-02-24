The Rosstandart Appeals Commission decided to cancel the GOST, which entered into force on May 1, 2019, which allows the installation of reduced and other non-standard road signs, as well as a sign that allows a right turn at a red light. On Wednesday, February 24, the newspaper reported “Kommersant“, With reference to the protocol of the commission.

We are talking about GOST 58398-2019 “Experimental technical means of traffic management”. The decision was made on the complaint of the Scientific Center for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in which it is believed that GOST is contrary to the Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals 1968, which does not provide for a right turn at a red light and other documents. In particular, the canceled GOST contradicts and duplicates the current GOST 52289 and 52290, in which the possibility of installing experimental signs already existed.

Small signs were installed in Moscow in accordance with GOST 52289, the city’s TsODD told the publication, so they will remain in place. The city committee for the development of transport infrastructure of St. Petersburg also stated that the method of installing the signs corresponds to GOST 52289 and the replacement of signs will not be required.

After the document is canceled, the right to use experimental signs will remain, but only with the permission of the State Traffic Inspectorate.

Previously, city authorities, in accordance with GOST, could install reduced road signs (500×500 and 400×400 mm) on the “low-speed street-road network” in the central part of cities and in the area of ​​historical buildings.

The introduction of smaller signage with new designs has been discussed since 2015. First, a preliminary standard was adopted and tested in practice in Moscow.

The experiment was recognized as successful and the standard was transferred to the status of a national one, with no expiration date.

Doubts about the advisability of entering smaller signs were expressed in the traffic police. The agency feared that such signs lead to an increase in road accidents.