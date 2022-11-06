Russian centers of science and culture — Russian Houses — opened in 2022 in Sudan, Mali, Egypt and Algeria. Next in line is Angola and another center in the capital of Mali, Izvestia was told on November 7 in Rossotrudnichestvo.

“The plans for the future, agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry, provide for the establishment of the RCSC in Angola. At the same time, they returned to the issue of creating conditions for the establishment of a Russian center in Bamako. Work on an agreement with Mali was carried out earlier and was suspended due to the protracted unstable domestic political situation in the country. Now the draft intergovernmental agreements with Angola and Mali are on the side of the partners,” the press service said.

Now Russian houses are open in more than 80 countries of the world.

To expand its presence in other countries, Rossotrudnichestvo has developed a new format for opening such spaces. The head of the department, Yevgeny Primakov, told Izvestia that Russian centers are being opened on the basis of intergovernmental agreements, but the federal agency is trying to use a more flexible format for working in new regions with the help of partners abroad.

The press service of the department added that in this way non-state Russian houses began to work in Africa in Hurghada, in Mali, in Sudan, in Algeria.

Heavenly Savannah: Rossotrudnichestvo opens new centers in Africa