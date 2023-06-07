MotoGP and F1 mirrors that reflect each other

First pulling the trigger was F1 in 2021 introducing three Sprint races on Saturdays in Great Britain, Italy and Brazil. The number was confirmed in 2022 and only in this 2023 will these particular weekends double which did not find the applause of numerous riders, Max Verstappen in the lead. MotoGP, on the other hand, she went all-in this season, making the Saturday Sprint a constant feature of the MotoGP race weekend.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, number one of Dorna Sports, the organizer of the World Championship, has always stressed that he looks at F1 as a reality from which to try to copy the best in terms of ideas aimed at guaranteeing a show. The latest move by Ezpeleta who follows in the footsteps of the four-wheeled Circus is the attempt to conquer the United States as if F1 and MotoGP were modern colonists. Dan Rossomondoin fact, he has been awarded the position of commercial director of the World Championship with the mission of making MotoGP explode in the USA exactly as a real F1 boom has occurred, also thanks to the docu-fiction ‘Drive to Survive’ Of Netflix (the one edited by Amazon on MotoGP, ‘MotoGP Unlimited’instead it was a fiasco from this point of view).

“Perfect durability for the new generation”

Rossomondo underlined that from his point of view MotoGP has a great advantage over F1, namely the length of the races. Compared to an F1 Grand Prix, in fact, a race in the premier class of the World Championship takes half as long: “We have a great product, a very loyal, young and dynamic audience base, and we are a high-level sport, but at the same time an accessible product – the analysis by Rossomondo who granted an interview to the Sports Business Journal – the fundamental aspect is that the Sunday race lasts 45 minutes, while the Saturday sprint race lasts 24 minutes. We have a perfect package for the next generation of sports enthusiastsand we just have to keep reporting their exploits and being aggressive in marketing them.”

More stops are needed in the USA

F1 added the Miami Grand Prix to the traditional United States Grand Prix in Austin in 2022 and will also return to Las Vegas in 2023. MotoGP is called to the same path, but it is not as easy for the World Championship to find other venues with suitable escape routes given that it cannot afford to race on street circuits. “We are very happy with Austin – added Rossomondo – I was there for my first race this year and can’t wait for next year. But we can’t forget the US market until next year, so we are already starting to define our plans to get a second race in the USA to be included in the calendar. Unlike F1 we ​​can’t race everywhere. Adequate escape routes are needed. New specific circuits need to be built for the MotoGP and we are already in contact with some interested parties, it’s not a question that can be resolved overnight”. In the past, the World Championship raced in the United States at Laguna Seca (MotoGP only) and at Indianapolis in the road version of the most famous oval in the world (in that case also Moto3 and Moto2 on the track).