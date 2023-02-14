Genoa, the fans support the team at the “Signorini” training ground in Pegli



Genoa – Beyond 700 fans at the Signorini stadium to meet the rossoblù team before training. Choirs, banners and encouragement for everyone, starting with coach Gilardino.

“From now on it will be a battle, we are by your side: we want to return to Serie A”: the team listened the speech of the boss ultrathen he started training under Gilardino’s orders.

It’s the first time in 10 months that fans have the chance to come back to see a Griffon workout. It will become a fixed appointment, at least once every two weeks, to accompany the team towards the season finale which promises to be fiery.