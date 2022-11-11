Three months ago the death of Rocco De Salvatore was thought to be due to natural causes: today the investigators arrested a couple

The case linked to the disappearance, which took place about three months ago, of a 74-year-old retired man named Rocco De Salvatore. His son had found him lifeless at home and apparently it was thought to be a natural death. However, subsequent investigations revealed a different reality. A couple have now been arrested and are being investigated for the crime of manslaughter.

The unpleasant episode occurred about three months ago in the municipality of Final Emiliaa few kilometers from Modena.

Last 31 July, the son of Rocco De Salvatore, 74 year old retired from the area, worried by his father’s lack of answers, he went to the man’s house, unfortunately finding him lifelesslying on the bed in the bedroom.

Initially, the victim’s son and the Carabinieri themselves thought that it was unfortunately a common death due to natural causes. However, there were elements that raised the suspicious of the investigators. Such as of the strange pills found on the bed, next to the man’s lifeless body.

Subsequent analyzes and toxicological tests then confirmed that hypothesis. In the 74-year-old’s blood there were in fact large quantities of psychotropic drugs. Substances that were the basis of the death itself.

Couple arrested for the crime of Rocco De Salvatore

Today, three months after De Salvatore’s death, one arrived turning point which could be decisive. Law enforcement has stopped a couple of the area, which is now accused of the crime of manslaughter and robbery.

The two, a 46-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, who knew the man well and who have been seen several times in and out of his home, would have according to investigators administered the drugs repeatedly to man.

Their intent was to keep him in a state of perennial unconsciousness, so you can rob him and use his car and his house. However, the uncontrolled administration of the same drugs would later cause the death of Rocco De Salvatore.

The turning point in the investigation would have come thanks to computer wiretapping. The man is now under house arrest, while the woman is in prison.