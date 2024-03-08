Among the top titles of 2024, Netflix released the Supersex series a few days ago, freely inspired by the story ofthe Rocco Siffredi. During the episodes, viewers have the opportunity to meet various important figures for the former porn star, whose life also went through some difficult moments.

The worst one probably dates back to childhood, that is passing of Claudio Tanoone of his brothers, carried away by an epileptic fit. He was just a 12 year old. The loss shocked the future red light movie star, who was 6 years old at the time. Residing in the small town of Ortona, he was the penultimate of Carmela and Gennaro's six children.

Rocco Siffredi: the story of his brother Claudio

“Mom never looked at me, I counted to ten and yet she didn't turn around”, he recounts in the series, underlining how much attention was completely monopolized by the unfortunate Claudio. For some time now, as he said in an interview with Corriere della Serasuffered from it and the conditions worsened when, at the age of two, another child hit him on the head with an iron club.

Supersex Address what happened in a realistic and respectful tone, showing Claudio wearing a helmetto protect the head after the blow inflicted by a boy from the Roma communityresident in shacks near public housing in the Abruzzo municipality. “The Gypsies”as they are defined by Rocco Siffredi's family.

The loss left a void impossible to fill for mother Carmela. Even though he was gone, she continued to put food on the table for him too. Her father asked her to stop, but she was sure to see him return sooner or later. She ate and had habits such as placing the tomato sideways on the plate – Siffredi told Me and you by Pierluigi Diaco -, took the plate and smashed it on his head, and bit his arms. He, however, looked at her with serenity and understood her discomfort.