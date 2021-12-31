The puzzle team VR46 has now put all the cards in their place at the end of 2021. That Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi would take part in the 2022 championship riding two Ducatis has never been in doubt in light of their participation in the Jerez tests and the various photos of rite published by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer on the official Ducati social networks, not least a pre-Christmas visit by all the Italian riders who will defend the Emilian manufacturer in the premier class in 2022. Out of eight riders at the start, five will be blue.

Francesco Bagnaia will be the spearhead, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini the pilots from whom the leap in quality is expected after the experience gained in 2021, while Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi will be able to ‘enjoy’ the absence of pressure relating to the status of rookies .

The VR46 team yesterday formalized the closure with partner Mooney as title sponsor, an important step that continued to be missing after the negotiation with Aramco-Tanal did not materialize despite an ‘official’ announcement arrived at the beginning of the summer . Luca Marini will have a Ducati GP22 at his disposal and as reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport will have as chief technician David Munoz, Rossi’s shoulder in the last two years and Francesco Bagnaia’s guardian angel in Moto2 in the year in which Pecco won the title in 2018. Matteo Flamigni, a telemetry operator who has followed Rossi for practically the entire career of the Doctor in MotoGP, will instead be entrusted to Marco Bezzecchi.