Valentino Rossi without filters. This has been shown in an interview published in the ‘Corriere della Sera’, in which he reviews the news of the MotoGP World Championship and also their expectations for a season that he faces with 42 years, which will also be his twentieth campaign in the queen category.

And among his opinions he could not miss, of course, your point of view on one of the priority issues at the grand prix for far too long: Marc Márquez’s injury, the circumstances of your recovery and the relationship that Italian maintains with Spanish. Rossi is pronounced from the watchtower of his seniority and condition of champion, leaving that feeling of feeling perhaps already above the conventions and with a sincerity that leaves room for few interpretations.

Rossi: “With Marc Márquez all the rules were broken”



To begin with, he is blunt about the mistakes that were made with the ilerdense on his return to competition just four days after injuring himself in the first Jerez race last year: “I think He wanted to come back too soon after his operation and I don’t understand how they allowed that to happen. At the time, Dr. Costa was a pioneer in this regard, he revolutionized treatment and recovery methods, he opened a very valuable path. Then, Lorenzo’s lightning recovery arrived at Assen 2013, so Dorna put some limits to avoid risks. But with Marquez they broke all the rules, who knows why ”.

More restrained is shown The doctor when answering if he regrets the absence of his intimate enemy of the circuits: “I have to give a diplomatic response: I’m very sorry I can’t run. If he recovers, something that no one knows at this time will happen, not even him, it will be as strong as before. Although Márquez has not been the strongest rival that I had”.

The resentment in irony Rossi is so evident that Giorgio Terruzi, the journalist conducting the interview, recovers one of the most sadly famous episodes in recent World Cup history, a confrontation between both which Rossi considers cost him what he could do was his tenth world title. I forgive what happened at the end of the 2015 season ?: “Impossible, what he did to me is unforgivable. When I think of those days I have the same feelings as then. And it’s been six years, it seems to me difficult for that to change. “