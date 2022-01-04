“Vlahovic? He is a serious guy who wants to prove. Especially this year I was surprised by the continuity. Usually after a season with many goals, there is a risk of going down. Instead he is doing very well. It is a heritage of Fiorentina. There are so many rumors about him, but he manages to stay focused. Staying in Florence for other years would do him good, all these contracts that run are rumors of prosecutors, he only thinks about football, I like his behavior. Substitute? We need a player who can take this team to the next level. After some dark years, Fiorentina is finally returning to the top. Vice-Vlahovic? I don’t know, I say Pepito Rossi (laughs, ed). Would be a dream. But jokes aside, the Serbian plays 90 minutes, so it’s hard to replace him. Fiorentina? It is good to see you fighting for Europe. The coach is doing a great job, some small miracles. The group follows him and it is a great sign. There is enthusiasm in the city, I see the fans happy and I am happy as well. Ikone and Gonzalez? I know very little French, but I have heard of it very well. Let’s see what it is capable of doing. Nico, on the other hand, makes the difference on the pitch, a left-handed who returns and manages to create magic.Does Italian remember Montella? Yes, I see that there is a great dribble. I saw that there is a Pizarro, that is Torreira, one who knows how to dictate the timing of the game. It’s a team that reminds me of the way we played, with a lot of technique, quick touches and quick exchanges. Castrovilli? It must find the right continuity. Unfortunately he had injuries, but after that header, you will see that now he will explode. It has everything to do great things. Is Europe possible? In my opinion, yes, for the continuity and for the way they express football. I don’t see it as an impossible undertaking “