rossi and the penalty to oncu

–

Beyond the race – “very tough due to the heat and the holes on the track” – Rossi spoke at a press conference from Austin above all on the accident in Moto3. And he explained: “Two stoppage races for Oncu are a fair punishment, indeed it was the least that could be done because the situation is out of control, you can’t help but take action. Oncu moves straight to the left, and at that moment he is aware of what can happen, he knows that he has an opponent on his side, and the maneuver is even more serious because the accident was potentially fatal, Migno, Alcoba and Acosta were lucky “. Then Vale adds to the dose: “These guys don’t have to run, period. Some young people exaggerate, their behavior on the track is too dangerous, you have to respect your life and that of others. You don’t play with other people’s lives. They teach him to always be aggressive, but that’s not good, ”Rossi points out. He adds: “Now Oncu stays at home for two races and that’s okay, because if a driver stays out for two races and watches the races on TV, then you will see that certain behaviors do not use them anymore”.