Valentino on the penalty to the Turk who risked a massacre in Moto3 at Austin: “The dangerous ones are always the same. Giving the red flag was a mistake, they turned the race into a Russian roulette “
For Deniz Oncu the words of Valentino Rossi will weigh, and a lot. Because the nine-time world champion was very hard in commenting on the Moto3 incident triggered by the Turkish, who risked killing three riders, one of which Andrea Migno, a member of the VR46 Academy. Valentino defined the punishment of two races for Oncu as “fair but minimal”, and also beat the Race Direction for some decisions.
rossi and the penalty to oncu
–
Beyond the race – “very tough due to the heat and the holes on the track” – Rossi spoke at a press conference from Austin above all on the accident in Moto3. And he explained: “Two stoppage races for Oncu are a fair punishment, indeed it was the least that could be done because the situation is out of control, you can’t help but take action. Oncu moves straight to the left, and at that moment he is aware of what can happen, he knows that he has an opponent on his side, and the maneuver is even more serious because the accident was potentially fatal, Migno, Alcoba and Acosta were lucky “. Then Vale adds to the dose: “These guys don’t have to run, period. Some young people exaggerate, their behavior on the track is too dangerous, you have to respect your life and that of others. You don’t play with other people’s lives. They teach him to always be aggressive, but that’s not good, ”Rossi points out. He adds: “Now Oncu stays at home for two races and that’s okay, because if a driver stays out for two races and watches the races on TV, then you will see that certain behaviors do not use them anymore”.
rossi and the race direction
–
But for Valentino the mistakes don’t end with Oncu, because the Doctor also explains his opinion on race management: “It was a mistake to restart the race after the Salac accident, after the first red flag. Moto3 races are already dangerous, restarting the race for only 5 laps has transformed it into a Russian roulette, and that’s not good. They had to move Salac quickly and not give the first red flag, because there really are riders out of control. Then, another thing: the dangerous ones in the end are always the same, so the commissioners know them well. So I say: now you give him two races, and if he does one again he’ll take five, and so on. It is the only way to avoid certain situations ”.
October 4, 2021 (change October 4, 2021 | 00:16)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
Leave a Reply