Italy on the shields at Brands Hatch in the GTWC

After the three hours of Monza at the end of April, the first round of the GTWC Endurance series, the first two races of the Sprint series were staged today at Brands Hatch in Great Britain, which sees pairs of drivers take turns at the wheel of the cars in races that last an hour. Italy had a representative on the top step of the podium in both races given that Race-1 was won by Raffaele Marciello – who races with a Swiss license – paired with the Russian Tim Bogulavskiy at the wheel of the Mercedes of team ASP while Race-2 recorded the success of Mattia Drudi in tandem with Ricardo Feller at the wheel of the Audi prepared by Tresor Attempto.

Race-2 also celebrated the first podium in the category for Valentino Rossi. The nine-time world champion in motorcycling finished in second position, completing the excellent work ‘set up’ by crew mate Maxime Martin who started in third position on the starting grid. The driver from Tavullia is finding himself at ease behind the wheel of the BMW that is easier to drive than the Audi used in 2022 and the three hours of Monza had already shown that the M4 is particularly fast on a straight line. At Brands Hatch, overcoming is notoriously not easy.

The Chronicle of Race-1

Raffaele Marciello he defended his pole position at the start and in his driving stint he pulled away from his rivals to have an almost five second margin over the Ferrari of Emil Frey driven by Albert Costa and more than ten over the Audi of Mattia Drudi. At the time of the driver change, Marciello’s teammate, the Russian Tim Bogulavskiy, had a margin of over 13 seconds over Ricardo Feller, who inherited the R8 from Drudi and became the protagonist of a chase that brought him to within a few tenths (six) of Bogulavskiy at the finish line. Third position for the comeback for the BMW of the WRT team entrusted to the Belgian couple Charles Weerts and Dries Vanhoor who had started from fifth place.

The chronicle of Race-2

After the second place in Race-1 the Drudi-Feller tandem managed to do even better despite starting from seventh position. On a tactical level, the race changed the usual dynamics due to the Audi of the Boutsen VDS driven by Antonio Di Folco going off the track. The entry of the Safety Car pushed back the driver change window and leader Christopher Mies saw his dreams of glory vanish due to a very slow pit stop for the Audi of Sainteloc which was then taken over by Demoustier. The timing of the stop for the Tresor Attempto was perfect, Feller had been right about Giacomo Altoè, but the fast laps in sequence at the start of the stint for Drudi gave the Italian the lead at the end of the pit-stop waltz. With new tyres, once Rossi inherited the wheel from Martin, he got the better of his box mates Weerts-Vanthoor who finished in third place, confirming the result of Race-1 for a total of three podium finishes out of six for the Belgian team. Sixth place in Race-2 for Marciello-Bogulavskiy, the Russian who started 19th did not make up ground in the first stint and Marciello was the protagonist of a furious comeback once he got behind the wheel of the Mercedes.