Is Poland really preparing to fight directly, not only through supplies of arms and volunteers, the Russian forces? The geopolitical expert David Rossi replies, speaking to Adnkronos. Starting from last Saturday’s words of the Polish ambassador in Paris Jan Emeryk Rościszewski, according to which, if Ukraine were no longer able to defend its independence, Warsaw would end up entering the conflict, the geopolitical expert says he is “not surprised” from the diplomat’s statements, later confirmed also by the Foreign Ministry, after clarifying “that there was no announcement of Poland’s immediate involvement in the conflict, but only a warning of the consequences that a defeat of Ukraine could have”…

Due clarification, admits Rossi, but which in reality is only “a full confirmation of Rościszewski’s statement. And this is not even surprising, given that the former Russian president and former premier Dmitry Medvedev a few days earlier had underlined the importance to move the borders of hostile countries as far away from Russia as possible, ‘even if they were the borders of Poland'”.

“To understand what is happening, we need to make a premise – explains Rossi – Poland, with the Baltic States, Sweden, Finland and the United Kingdom, is one of the European countries that have felt most threatened by Russia in the 23 years of the regime by Vladimir Putin… and not without reason! Targeted assassinations of inconvenient characters on their territory, simulation of nuclear attacks during military exercises, open threats from Russian politicians and commentators, acts of sabotage to the country’s economy and security, ‘ domestication’ of public officials from neighboring countries: in these states the Kremlin has given a wealth of reasons not to be granted any trust or tolerance. For Warsaw, as for Tallinn and Stockholm, appeasement is a luxury that can be afforded by those who know that at worst it will be the crocodile’s last prey and maybe when its turn comes the beast will be full”.

“In such a scenario – continues the expert – the Polish leadership intended to indulge in far more luxuries. Meanwhile, in 2023 it will spend 4 percent of its GDP on defense: to understand what a huge figure it is, suffice it to say that it is the double the average spending of the other NATO countries and the largest per capita defense spending in the Alliance, but also that Italy, in the best-case scenario, will reach 2 percent by 2028. Even before the war in Ukraine, the Poland, aware of the Russian threat, had begun to renew the armed forces, until then stuffed with obsolete equipment from the Soviet era”.

“The goals at this point are ambitious – underlines Rossi – According to Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, Warsaw intends to have the second strongest army in NATO, equipping it with modern weapons, produced according to the standards of the Atlantic Pact, coming from the United States, by South Korea and the Polish war industry. This is due to the fact that – explained the minister – Poland’s defense cannot depend on other countries: ‘NATO may be the strongest alliance in history, but no one will take take care of the security of our homeland for us…this alliance was built on the principle that each member country takes care of its own security.’ To this end, it is of paramount importance for Warsaw to create an army that is strong enough to dissuade any potential aggressor from deciding to attack”.

“The numbers are more impressive than words: a thousand South Korean K2 tanks and two hundred and fifty latest generation tanks from the USA will make the Polish one the largest tank force in Europe. Not to mention the artillery: six hundred self-propelled 155 mm howitzers K9, eighteen Himars launchers with nine thousand rockets and almost three hundred multiple rocket launch systems K239 Chunmoo from South Korea – Rossi lists – Add to all this good things over a thousand Polish-made Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles for troop transport and, for cover the skies, a hundred US-made AH-64E Apache helicopters and nearly fifty Korean FA-50 fighter planes.But why is Poland rushing to create this impressive armed force? The Russian army seems unable to conquer Ukraine, least of all Poland: since every day between the Donbass and the Black Sea Moscow ‘spends’ a thousand lives of the men mobilized in September and manages to gain a few kilometers a week when it’s going well, the problems are others”.

According to the geopolitical expert, “the fact is that nobody has the faintest idea of ​​how long the war will last, also because it seems obvious that the Russians will allow the Kremlin to ‘withdraw’ once again a few hundred thousand reservists, even when those of 2022 will have been ‘spent’. The armed forces are, in many regions of the immense country, the only social lift: military service makes it possible to remove the unemployed, parasites and unproductive mouths from the streets and families. small income, but above all it reduces family expenses: for this reason, it will be tolerated until it takes away – due to the bulimia of the armed forces – many educated young people and skilled workers from the big cities of the West with more protective mothers and wives. of reservists will happen regardless of the result of the Ukrainian counter-offensive expected between spring and summer: barring a catastrophic outcome, Moscow will consolidate the new positions and prepare It’s another winter of war of attrition.”

“Poland, which shares a border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad and with Belarus reduced to a protectorate of Moscow – concludes Rossi – does not intend to stand idly by, also because it would be one thing to fight against the Kremlin forces in Ukraine, a Since this war has accustomed us to breaking taboos, it does not seem impossible that in 2024 or 2025 Polish forces will be deployed directly on Ukrainian territory, to prevent the attrition of Ukrainian men and morale leading the Russians to a very partial victory. Didn’t it already happen during the Spanish civil war that the Soviets, Nazi-fascists and democracies fought each other directly, without thereby causing an immediate international conflict? The same thing happened between popular China and the United States during the Korean war. In short, Poland wants to be ready even for a scenario that today appears extreme, as in the end it was that of a Russian invasion know of Ukraine before February 24 one year ago”.

(by Cristiano Camera)