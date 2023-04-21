“It will be the longest day.” The initial phase of the counter-offensive, if and when it occurs, “will be decisive for victory or defeat”. For this reason, everyone is wondering how many there will be and above all what direction the Ukrainians will take when the current defensive phase ceases, “which has roughly lasted since November 11, the day of the liberation of the city of Kherson and was characterized by the devastating battle, still ongoing, by Bakhmut, to move on to the counterattack, i.e. the attempt to push the Russian forces out of the occupied territories”. Geopolitics expert David Rossi talks about it with Adnkronos, according to whom the counter-offensive “would be a way to achieve peace”.

“During these five and a half months – recalls Rossi – the other attack expected by all sides has failed, the Russian ‘great offensive’ which, in the intelligence and commentators’ anticipations at the beginning of January, should have hit Ukraine from the North , East and South in the days before the anniversary of the start of the war on February 24. Every Russian plan was aborted after between January 25 and February 15 the Kremlin troops suffered some of the most catastrophic defeats since the Second War with the loss of hundreds of tanks and thousands of soldiers in futile fighting in Zaporizhzhia oblast.The 155th Marine Brigade, Naval Infantry, has been destroyed and rebuilt at least eight times and in the last few clashes was forced to to deploy recently mobilized troops with very little preparation. In short, Moscow has decided that – apart from the battle of Bakhmut – there are no conditions for any serious attack”.

“After those of Kiev and Mykolaiv and that of Izyum, Lyman and Kherson, Ukraine intends to launch its third counter-offensive before the summer. The Ukrainian general staff – says the geopolitician – has been working for weeks on the constitution of a dozen brigades of quite fresh troops, trained in the West and often equipped with latest generation vehicles and equipment, not least the Leopard 2, Challenger 2 and Abrahams tanks.Each brigade – old and reinforced or new – is receiving two or three thousand troops and hundreds of vehicles: it seems that many have already left the safe bases of western Ukraine to start moving towards the front. This would be demonstrated by the appearance of columns of vehicles with symbols never seen before”.

‘modern means, but also more dated in the Kiev counter-offensive’

In the counter-offensive, the Kiev army will employ modern means coming from the West, but not only, reveals Rossi. “The 47th Assault Brigade has been equipped with a mix of American-made M-2A2 fighting vehicles and ex-Slovenian M-55S tanks that will probably be used as mobile guns for urban combat. There will also be means and ‘vintage’ equipment: this is the case of the 33rd mechanized brigade which will have the same old ex-Soviet weapons that have represented most of the equipment of the Ukrainian army since 1991: in short, T-72 tanks, combat vehicles BMP-2 and BM-21 rocket launchers. However, we must not imagine the units equipped with more ancient weapons as far from the leading positions of the counteroffensive”.

“As for the directions of the attack, says the analyst, map in hand, “the options are not infinite: each one must be evaluated in a logic of risk prevention and maximization of the result. Going from East to South in a clockwise direction: the Kreminna-Svatove line represents the extreme limit reached by the second Ukrainian counter-offensive, in a spatial and temporal sense: the Kiev troops exerted pressure on the Russian lines until the last ten days of January, when – coinciding with the abortive offensive in the south – Putin’s soldiers seemed able to go on the attack, albeit with limited results. A counter-offensive on this front would clash against numerous but poorly trained Russian troops: any success would break the logistics chain from the heart of Russia to the Donbass and probably force the Russians to retreat almost to the positions of February 24, 2022, being Severodonetsk and other almost indefensible centers of the region. On the other hand, the terrains are not yet perfect for fighting, the Russians could fortify themselves on more tenable positions and Russia is close enough to easily reconstitute logistics.”

“The area of ​​Bakhmut – he continues – with the battle going on for almost nine months and which perhaps caused the death of 60,000 soldiers, a fifth of whom were Ukrainians, has been the subject of discussion within the Ukrainian administration, as a venue for a ‘mini counter-offensive’. For now, only a fraction of the ‘new troops’ have been seen with modern tanks and means. Certainly, after having leveled it, the Russians could hardly barricade themselves there for a strenuous defence: however, the Wagner troops, perhaps the best prepared among the Russian fighters, who have suffered colossal losses but who could have a reserve of fighters, however dangerous.Going south we meet the city of Donetsk, which is a stone’s throw from the front line and would constitute a valuable target from a symbolic point of view: realistically, however, the Ukrainians do not intend to face urban combat in a city that had almost the same population as Turin in 2017. It would be a different story if it could be resumed without firing a shot like Kherson : this, however, is not foreseeable at the moment”.

‘the area between Donbass and Crimea is the main target of the Ukrainian attack’

“The so-called southern front includes a strip of territory 200 kilometers wide and 90-100 deep, which goes from the middle reaches of the Dnipro – where the river is as wide as a very extensive lake – to the lower reaches and includes important cities such as Melitopol, Berdiansk and especially Mariupol. It is here that several times in recent weeks the Ukrainians have managed the so-called gray area between the two fronts and the front line of the Russians like an accordion, testing the defensive capabilities of the Kremlin troops. The area is of strategic importance : overlooking the Sea of ​​Azov again, the Ukrainians would break the continuity between the Donbass and the Crimea, nullifying any conquest of the Russians in fourteen months of war. Above all, they would cause the isolation of the Crimea, given that in the coming months the forces of Kiev they will be able to hit with missiles beyond 300 kilometers. In short, this area smells like the main target”.

“Finally, the south-eastern part of Kherson oblast is one of the main candidates as a director of the offensive. Looking at the geographical map, one immediately notices that it is a flat area, sparsely populated, with very few roads and almost no railway axis for the Russians. The problem is the lower course of the Dnipro: to cross it the Ukrainians need to employ massively the air force, if they do not want to suffer important losses. Certainly, a success on this side would bring the Ukrainians to the border with Crimea and would force the Russians to move important forces for the security of the region occupied in 2014. One must not think that one objective excludes another – concludes Rossi – In September, Zaluzhny made it clear to the Russians that he wanted to attack Kherson, to then launch the counter-offensive in a swiftly and suddenly over a thousand kilometers away, on the Kharkiv side, eventually even managing to take Kherson itself. One thing is certain: great strategists always try to repeat successful surprise manoeuvres.”

by Cristiano Camera