Despite retiring from motorcycle racing in 2021, Valentino Rossi generates more excitement and excitement when he visits the MotoGP paddock than the vast majority of current riders. The nine-time world champion traveled to Jerez this weekend, a circuit that has always intrigued him.

In addition to signing the contract that made him a Yamaha ambassador, on Sunday Rossi witnessed the victory of Pecco Bagnaia, one of his students from the VR46 Riders Academy, who regained the leadership of the general classification. Saturday, before the Sprint, the driver from Tavullia found the time to talk to Motorport.com about the championship that made him a legend.

How has being a father changed your life and helped you to know yourself better?

“Being a father is a wonderful experience. Obviously life changes you, especially the rhythms and some habits, especially in the morning, because you have to wake up early. I waited a long time before deciding to take the plunge because I thought that combining fatherhood with the needs of a driver would have been very difficult. Now I think I could have done it sooner. Seeing the Giulietta grow up is a joy.”

Did you have doubts or fears?

“No, not yet, but I imagine that as Juliet grows things will get more complicated.”

You left Honda and signed for Yamaha (2004), and with this step you demonstrated that in the equation between rider and bike, the human component prevailed over the mechanical one. Do you still think so?

“Things have changed a lot since then; 20 years have passed. It’s true that the bike matters a lot, but if there’s one thing the championship has got right, it’s that the performances between the bikes are very similar. There are ten riders who they are all capable of winning”.

Valentino Rossi, VR46 Racing Team, and Uccio Salucci Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What is the difference between the feeling you get wearing a motorcycle helmet and a car helmet?

“It’s very similar, but the fear is much less when you get into the car. The seat belts are tight and you are surrounded by the roll bar. On the bike, however, the adrenaline release is greater.”

Is it possible to get excited by car after racing in MotoGP?

“Yes, I’ve always wanted to race in cars because I’ve been a huge fan all my life. Driving a racing car gives me a lot of satisfaction. Furthermore, the ones I drive are competitive, they go very fast. I would say that the feeling it gives me it’s almost like that of a MotoGP”.

What influenced the Mooney VR46 Racing Team’s excellent start to the season?

“I’m very happy with the work done, I’m very proud. We started with Moto3 and Moto2, but when you get to MotoGP it becomes much more difficult. There’s a lot of responsibility, many people working on the project. But we did well. Uccio did it very well. Little by little we took on the trusted people in the paddock, the ones we’ve always been aligned with.”

We spoke to Uccio some time ago and he was rather worried about Franco Morbidelli’s situation: how do you see him?

The next four or five races will be a very important period for Franco, because he will have to try to show that he can be part of the Yamaha team. The Yamaha is a bike that has problems, but he has to try to be at least as fast as Quartararo”.

The World Championship is going through a period in which the audience has dropped: what needs to be done to reach the lost audience?

“Something peculiar happened with me, because there were many people who didn’t follow motorcycles and who then became enthusiasts. People both from Italy and from the rest of the world. Now, let’s say that the levels of popularity of the World Championship have returned to normal, to the phase prior to my arrival. Formulas are being sought, such as the Sprint races, to attract more people, but in sporting terms I believe that the championship works. It is exciting to watch the MotoGP races, from the grandstands or on TV”.

But Formula 1 has grown a lot as an event, beyond what happens on the track. Do you think this is the way to go here too?

“Formula 1 has followed a very American line; something similar to the NBA, very focused on entertainment. In recent years, the popularity it has achieved is frightening, it is a product of the highest level, which everyone wants to consume. I think MotoGP too I can do it, but I don’t know how. But the potential is there.”

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Brand Embajador with Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Brand Embajador with Yoshihiro Hidaka See also Jude Bellingham's arrival at Real Madrid seems to be imminent Photo by: Yamaha

What does Yamaha have to do to convince VR46 to race its bikes?

“We have a contract until the end of next year, so in 2024 we’ll race with Ducati. I’d like VR46 to race with Yamaha, because I’m a Yamaha rider, so it would make sense. The problem is that Yamaha has to find a way to improve the M1. We want to go to the races thinking we can think of winning or fighting for the podium and, at the moment, Yamaha’s technical situation is complicated. They have the potential to improve and there is still some time before decide (for 2025). But Ducati, since Dall’Igna’s arrival, has really taken a step forward and raised its technical level. The others have become pursuers.”

And do you think this change was technical or even philosophical? I am referring to the relationship with the satellite teams.

“I think yes, that there has been a rethinking of Ducati, but also a huge financial investment. The Japanese brands have spent less”.

And what’s his next challenge?

“I want to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Now I’m racing in GT cars, but there would also be the possibility to race there in the HyperCar. I would also like to repeat the 24 Hours of Spa, like I did last year. Then the 24 Hours Nürburgring, on the long circuit. Trying to be fast in the car, that’s what I want.”

