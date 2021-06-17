This morning the agreement between Gresini Racing and Ducati for a two-year supply in MotoGP was announced and it was expected that the one between the newcomers of VR46 and the Borgo Panigale manufacturer would also be formalized in that wake. For the latter, however, we will have to wait a few more days, as per the admission of Valentino Rossi himself.

The “Doctor” explained that his team’s bikes will be announced next week, although there are no longer any big doubts about whether they will be Desmosedici GPs. If his brother Luca Marini already seems certain of the place, the name of his partner is still being defined, even if the big favorite is certainly Marco Bezzecchi.

“It is not yet honestly decided, let’s see. We would like to continue with our project, so to have Italian and Academy drivers. At the moment Bezzecchi is the one at the top of the list, but we will also have to see how the races are going and what he wants. In the next few days we will know the bike, I think between Germany and Assen, then we will see for the riders “, explained Valentino.

The future of the Pesaro himself is still in the balance, because during the break he will have to decide whether to continue or hang up his helmet. In a recent interview granted to GPOne.com, Gigi Dall’Igna held the door open (“You have to let him do what he wants, for what he represents”) when asked what he thought about the possibility that the nine-time world champion ran on one of his team’s Ducatis.

Message that was reported today to the person concerned, who replied as follows: “Honestly, I don’t know at the moment. We will have to see a lot of things, even the results of these two races. But it’s nice to know that Dall’Igna said so. , I’m very pleased. But I don’t know, we’ll see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks “.

To earn a future in MotoGP, however, we need to do well in the present, starting with this weekend’s German Grand Prix at Sachsenring.

“Racing in Germany is always very interesting, because the layout of the track is very particular, it is practically all on the left. It is always very difficult to be fast, then there are very high temperatures and I never remember that it was so hot there. Sachsenring in the past. We came away from Barcelona with a good pace also in testing, so we will see our level this weekend. “

Then it will be Assen’s turn, a track he loves, so a good opportunity to try to make a mark before making a decision.

“Assen is a fantastic track, I like it very much. It’s a track where I’ve been very strong in the past, so it’s a good opportunity to try and get a good result. Then it comes at an important moment in the season, because it’s before the break. It’s always nice to go to Assen, but first let’s see how it goes here, because now there are two races in a row on two tracks that I know very well, so let’s see what we can do. “

Despite not having an exactly idyllic moment between recovering from injury and a Honda below expectations, Rossi points to Marc Marquez as the favorite on a track that has always seen him a winner since racing in MotoGP.

“I would say that Marquez is the favorite, because in recent years he has always won. It is one of his favorite tracks, where he is strongest. We will also have to see how he is and how competitive he can be. Then the others are the ones who are ahead in the championship. and that they are going strong, so Quartararo, Oliveira, Bagnaia, Miller and we will have to see Vinales, who had a good race the last time we came here. But we haven’t come here for two years, a lifetime, so we will have to see a little bit of everything “.