Rossi triumph

He had declared it without fear in recent days Valentino Rossispeaking directly with the organizers of the Road to Le Mans: the weekend’s side race that culminates with the legendary 24-hour race was supposed to be an appetizer, a useful training to be able one day to return to the Circuit de la Sarthe as a protagonist of the ‘main event‘. Well, for the Doctor, there could be no better test. Rossi in fact, together with his teammate Jerome Policand, won race-2 of the Road to Le Mans.

Decisive overtaking

The rider from Pesaro, who in race-1 had closed in 15th place thanks to a mistake by his adventure companion, was instead theabsolute protagonist of the second race, held this morning on the transalpine track. Rossi in fact gave himself the joy of make the decisive overtaking right on the last lap of the race, as happened to him many times during his MotoGP career. The victim of the splendid maneuver of the #46 was the Porsche 911 of the Danish Fjordbach.

What a move from @ValeYellow46 🤩 He’s taking 2nd place in the GT3 category! Watch LIVE here: https://t.co/BfE4gQ0Ea9 pic.twitter.com/U0JA3AJxw7 — Le Mans Cup (@LeMansCup) June 9, 2023

Penalty for Ferrari

A fundamental contribution to the victory of Rossi and Policand was also the penalty inflicted on the Ferrari #51 of Koizumi Hiroshi and Kei Cozzolino. The two, who had passed in first position under the checkered flag, were forced to serve one drive through, then transformed into penalty seconds once the race is over. Success in GT3 therefore passed to the BMW M4 of Team WRT.

Goal 24 hours

Also worth noting comeback accomplished by Rossi in his final stint: the former Yamaha centaur had in fact inherited the car in fourth position, then managing to climb back under the checkered flag on the second step of the podium, before the decisive final ‘promotion’. At this point it seems almost obvious to imagine Rossi engaged in the 24 hours as early as next year, obviously always with the WRT team.