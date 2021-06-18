The Sachsenring was yet another difficult Friday for Valentino Rossi. The “Doctor” crashed at turn 1 during FP2 and at the end of the day, so he found himself in 21st position with his Yamaha, although his gap from the leaders is about a second. The mistake made him lose his feeling, but the Yamaha Petronas rider also admitted that he has some things to fix if he wants to try to take a step tomorrow, because unexpected temperatures have also appeared on the German track.

“It is very difficult because it has never been so hot here in the past. In the afternoon we tried the hard tires, both front and rear and in the second run the pace was not bad, because I was lapping in a” low “1’22. Valentino said.

“Unfortunately, at the end of that run I crashed at turn 1 and this made me lose confidence and forced me to change bikes. It’s a shame, because I felt better with the other one. Then in the time attack I made a mistake. in the last sector, otherwise I could have done better. Anyway it’s difficult, because everyone is fast and very close. I have to work to improve T3, but we’ll see tomorrow “, he added.

Today on his M1 there was also a new electronic accelerator: “We tried it in the Barcelona tests and the goal was to recreate the feeling of the other. I had it, so we decided to use it here. Not I understood well why they introduced it, I think for a matter of weight, but the feeling is exactly the same “.

His difficult moment ended up at the center of comments from Marc Marquez, who said he struggled to understand how Rossi can enjoy himself doing the results he is doing this season. The 9-time world champion replied, but without stinging the Spanish rival, explaining only what are the reasons that led him to continue racing also in 2021.

“When I talk about these things I always seem to be pretty clear. This year I continued because I hoped to be more competitive, maybe not to fight for the World Championship, but to be up front, have some good races and be in the top five. Maybe go up. on the podium on the right day, but still be close and be a protagonist “.

“So in my head it made sense, instead the results are worse than we expected and of course I don’t even like racing to finish 16th or 20th. Last year was a very strange, atypical season. There was the COVID, then I had just changed my head and I would have liked to compete in a real season. But it doesn’t give me any pleasure to be 16th “.

The indiscretion launched by the Gazzetta dello Sport that his future will be in the WEC, at the wheel of a Kessel Racing Ferrari, has also begun to circulate today, if he decides to say enough to MotoGP. Without going into too much detail, Rossi confirmed that his future after two wheels will be in GT racing.

“As I have always said, when I stop MotoGP I would like to race in a car. I have had some experience in rallying, because I am a great fan, and I have also raced in the World Championship. But I prefer to race on the track and I have already had experience with GT3s. It’s an interesting category, because there are cars from important brands like Ferrari, Porsche or Aston Martin. I think I’ll race with these types of cars, but I don’t know in which championship yet, because there are several options. However, I hope to race there. ” .