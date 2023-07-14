All ready at Misano

Anticipation is growing in Misano for the second round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup, scheduled for this weekend on the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli. Two weeks after the 24 hours of Spa, the GT World Challenge Europe drivers returned to challenge each other in a weekend of ‘short’ races. The first two had been held in mid-May at Brands Hatch and had seen the duo dominated by Matthias Drudi and Ricardo Feller of the Tresor Orange1 team on the Audi R8 LMS Evo II. In fact, the San Marinese and the Swiss in England collected a second and a first place in the two races disputed.

Marciello and Rossi protagonists

Gloria had also been there for Raphael Marciello, who teamed with Timur Boguslavskiy won race-1 with Mercedes. The Italian-Swiss, also fresh from the podium in the Belgian marathon, also won here in 2020 and obtained two second places last year. In Misano, however, most of the eyes of fans, enthusiasts and onlookers will inevitably be focused on Valentino Rossi. The Doctor is back on the track that gave him so many joys in MotoGP and wants to continue the second place obtained in race-2 at Brands Hatch, together with Maxime Martin at the wheel of their BMW M4 GT3.

42 cars at the start

A lot of Italy is obviously also the protagonist at the level of manufacturers, with Ferrari and Lamborghini ready to do battle on their home roads. The show will not fail with 42 cars at the start. In fact, Misano will be the first Sprint round with a full grid, after there were some ‘reductions’ made necessary by the reduced size of the circuit in the first round. All scheduled sessions will be visible on the official YouTube competition channel, with the commentary also available in Italian. Alternatively, the event can also be followed on Sky Sport, channel 257, or streamed on Sky Go and NOW TV.

GT World Challenge Europe – Sprint Misano, TV times

Friday 14/7

9.00 – 10.20 free practice

15.20 – 16.40 Pre-Qualifying

Saturday 15/7

9.00 – 9.20 Qualifying 1

14.00 – 15.00 Race 1

Sunday 16/7

9.00 – 9.20 Qualifying 2

14.00 – 15.00 Race 2