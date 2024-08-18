The past and the present

Among the last two Italian riders capable of winning a world title in MotoGP – the legend Valentino Rossi and the current champion Pecco Bagnaia – there is a very strong human bond but also a profound difference in approach to the race and its management. Rossi was as pyrotechnic and acrobatic as Bagnaia is precise and essential. Mind you, this does not mean that the current #1 in MotoGP is not capable of maneuvers that leave fans speechless – and he has demonstrated it more than once – but the two are clearly children of a different type of motorcycling.

The ‘master’ however couldn’t be happier with the work his ‘pupil’ is doing on the track. Rossi in fact, interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP after the Austrian Sprint race, he underlined the main quality that in his opinion makes Bagnaia a true champion: his calm. A tranquility that allows him to always be precise in one of the most important ‘fundamentals’ of modern motorcycling, in which Rossi himself did not always excel: the departure.

I sin like Max

“Pecco is very calm, he drives well and is incredibly fast. He has improved a lot in all aspects and at the moment he doesn’t have a weak point. At the start he always gets off to a good start and this is a very important thing. – added the Doctor, comparing Pecco to the other superstar of world motorsport, this time on four wheels – something that champions like Max Verstappen do for example. It’s not easy to always start well, sometimes you make a mistake, and instead he’s always there. And then he’s incredibly fast“.

With the success achieved in yesterday’s Sprint, Bagnaia has brought himself back to equal points at the top of the world championship with Jorge Martinin an increasingly spectacular direct clash that will probably accompany us until the grand finale in Valencia.