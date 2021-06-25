Stopping to look at the standings, that of Assen would seem to be a Friday in line with this first half of the season for Valentino Rossi, 15th in FP1 and then 18th in the afternoon session.

However, if you go and listen to what the “Doctor” said, you will discover that on the Dutch track he actually found the feeling he hoped for with his Yamaha Petronas, also favored by the new asphalt, and that in reality the result is not reflects what its real potential may be.

“Driving here in Assen is always a great pleasure and fun, this track is always very enjoyable. In addition, the new asphalt offers very good grip and also improved the bump situation, so I had a lot of fun,” he said. Valentino at the end of the day.

“My position is not fantastic, but I was a bit unlucky, because in the afternoon session I found a lot of yellow flags, then I was doing a fast lap, but it started raining when I got to T3, otherwise I could have placed myself between the tenth and 12th place “, he continued, explaining the reasons that kept him away from the positions that matter.

“We have to work to try to improve T2 and T4, but in general the feeling is good, so I think my potential is better than what I showed. Today we had to deal with mixed conditions, but I hope that Sunday we will be able to do a dry race “, concluded in the first analysis.

When asked what he thinks are the factors that have allowed him to make this important leap in terms of feeling with his bike, he said: “I think Assen is more suitable for the M1, then the new asphalt offers a lot of grip. high and it’s something that allows us to fix our rear problems. When you ride the Yamaha in Assen it’s really a pleasure, because you can push, maybe that’s why “.

When the rain wet the track, on the other hand, he didn’t lap much, but found good sensations even in those conditions: “I only did two laps to understand the feeling with the new asphalt, which was good, so it’s difficult to understand what mine might be. potential under these conditions “.

In short, the feeling is that he can do better than on other occasions, even if not as much as he would like: “I’m optimistic because I’m not doing badly, but not well enough to fight for the podium. There are the usual ones who are all strong, but I’m quite in line with the second group and I feel good with the bike. We will have to choose the tires well, but I’m not that bad. I can do a decent race. “