Sepang 2015, Rossi-Marquez: yet another chapter

What has just begun in Portimão is the second MotoGP season without Valentino Rossi, now busy with four wheels in the GT World Challenge Europe championship. It will be the fourth opportunity for Marc Marquez to catch up with his rival, but after the terrible injury in Jerez de la Frontera the Spaniard has never fully recovered, and only this winter was he able to face suitable preparation. For Marquez, catching and overtaking Rossi is a very important goal, especially after what happened at Sepang in 2015: the Spaniard admitted at the end of last year that he would behave in exactly the same way today, the Doctor is back on one of most iconic moments of recent years.

Rossi’s words

“He said that I had done something to him, but the reality is that for him I was the myth to be destroyed so that he could become what I was. But this thing has never been seen, that a rider, above all a champion, races to make another win. That was a very bad moment.”the nine-time world champion told the podcast BMS extension. “He didn’t give me the chance to compete for the title with Lorenzo all the way in a stellar year in which I could have become ten times world champion. It prevented me from putting icing on the cake for my career, but it was something announced. It was known that he did so, but the organization failed to control it. They could have done much better. It was obvious, I told him and I also anticipated everything to the stewards”.

Rossi’s prediction to the stewards

When we were in Malaysia that bothered me the whole race, he tried to take me down. Then after I squeezed him and we touched. Then he says I kicked him, but I didn’t. However he fell. I thought they would start last for him, instead they made me start last, after he ruined a crucial race for the World Championship, the penultimate of the championship, where we were fighting for the title with another rider who wasn’t even his teammate. squad. I told the stewards: look, he’ll do this, he’ll arrive in Valencia, he’ll stay behind Lorenzo, he’ll be his bodyguard throughout the race, in the end he won’t cheat on him. he will make Lorenzo win and me lose the World Cup. And they looked at me as if to say: ‘This is crazy, what the f*** is he saying?’. And yet she really did. So let’s say that that situation was to be managed better. It was a big shame especially for me, but also for the championship“.

Marquez, for Rossi a fool destined to remain forever

“I talked to him there, because we were together“, continued the Doctor. “I told him ‘Do you realize what the f*** you’re doing? You’re making a figure of shit that will remain, they will remember you for this thing. Is it worth ruining you to make me lose the World Cup?’ But he looked at me blankly, he didn’t answer me“.