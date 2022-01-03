VR46 is pleased to announce the new Title Sponsor for the VR46 Racing Team: Mooney, the first Italian reality of Proximity Banking & Payments. It is a global partnership that will see the two leading companies in their sectors united on and off the slopes, in the sign of important shared values ​​such as: excellence, talent, speed, Italian style and safety. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team will have its beating heart in Tavullia and will field four young Italian drivers for the 2022 season: Luca Marini And Marco Bezzecchi in MotoGP riding the Ducati, with Celestino Vietti Ramus And Niccolò Antonelli in Moto2 on Kalex.

The agreement provides for a broad collaboration between the companies that will give rise to joint commercial, marketing and communication initiatives, with the aim of offering added value through advanced fintech services and payment systems offered by Mooney also on its capillary network of over 45 thousand points of sale throughout Italy. Thanks to the constant investment in technology and the digitalization of its services, Mooney is in fact committed to pursuing its mission of simplifying and making the main payment, transactional and mobility operations accessible to everyone at any time.

“Linking the name of Mooney to such a prestigious reality as VR46 Racing Team is a real declaration of intent for our company, which confirms its leading role in the panorama of payment and mobility services. – he has declared Emilio Petrone, CEO of Mooney – speed, safety, innovation and the ability to adapt to constantly evolving customer needs are values ​​that unite Mooney to VR46 Racing Team, which brings excellence, talent and Italian technology around the world in some of the most competitive contexts of world sport “.

“We are extremely proud of the partnership built with VR46 Racing Team to give life to an agreement on an international scale, with a broad spectrum and which intends to carry out innovative projects. The combination and synergies developed between our two companies will be able to offer concrete advantages to customers, leading them to become even more familiar with the Fintech world “ he has declared Salvatore Borgese, General Manager – Commercial & Banking Services of Mooney.

“I am happy to have at our side from the upcoming season an Italian company like Mooney, leader in the world of proximity payments, with which we share the strategy of developing young Italian talents and the constant search for improving performance – he has declared Valentino Rossi – Mooney, in addition to being Title Sponsor of our Team in the World Championship, will also join us in the VR46 Riders Academy and in my first racing season in the world of four wheels“.

Alessio Salucci, Team Director, he added: ” We are really proud of the path that led us to our MotoGP debut. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team will be the evolution of the project started eight seasons ago with the partnership with Sky Italia which allowed us to conquer the drivers’ world title in 2018, that of the Teams in 2020 and to become a reference team in the lower categories of the Championship. We have chosen the right people, animated by the same commitment and the same passion. Our pilots have the potential to give us great satisfaction and keep us entertained. We are confident that we will soon reach the level of the most competitive MotoGP teams, a common goal also in Moto2 where we hope to remain one of the reference teams “.

A season, therefore, with many innovations, the one that is now upon us and a Team that has grown from Moto3 to land in MotoGP. A consolidated structure that of Mooney VR46 Racing Team which will debut in the top class thanks to the inexhaustible passion of his Team Owner, Valentino Rossi, together with Team Director Alessio Salucci and al CFO Carlo Alberto Tebaldi. Pablo Nieto will fill the role of Team Manager of the MotoGP team while Luca Brivio is promoted at the helm of the Moto2 Team. In MotoGP, working on the Ducati, we will find David Muñoz, chief technician alongside Luca Marini, Matteo Flamigni who will accompany Marco Bezzecchi on his rookie adventure and Idalio Gavira as track coach and head of tire strategy. In Moto2, on Kalex, confirmed Roberto Locatelli as track coach for the young drivers of the intermediate class together with Jairo Carriles who will coordinate the work of Celestino Vietti Ramus’ team, while Danilo Angeli will be chief engineer of Niccolò Antonelli’s team.