For the second time in three races, Valentino Rossi managed to gain direct access to Q2. Even in Assen, however, as already happened in Barcelona, ​​the “Doctor” was unable to shine at the decisive moment and therefore tomorrow he will start the Dutch Grand Prix by fielding his Yamaha Petronas in 12th position.

The balance that the Pesaro drew at the end of the day, however, appears all in all positive, because there is the conviction that he has worked well and that he has a pace in line with that of the leading group, with the exception perhaps of the other two Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo who will start right in front of everyone.

“It was a pretty positive day. This morning I had a good pace and I felt good on the bike. We continued working on the setting, because I didn’t feel 100%, but at the end of FP3 I managed to do a good lap and qualify directly for Q2 with the ninth fastest time, “said Valentino.

“In the afternoon, with the temperature rising, FP4 was a good session, because I did several good laps on the hard tires. I finished 12th, but we were all very close and I felt good with the bike.”

“As for Q2, I was hoping to be able to do two or three tenths better, but unfortunately I did my lap alone. I did 1’32” 9, which is a good time, but I’m only 12th. Now we have to see what conditions there will be tomorrow for the right tire choice, “he added.

The idea of ​​not having a “hook” was not exactly voluntary, but Rossi explained that by nature he does not like to sit still on the track waiting for the right wake.

“Everyone hopes to have a good reference in front, but each rider has his own way of thinking. I think it is better to stay behind someone who is fast, but if he is not there at that point you have to go alone, why not me. like to stay still on the track waiting. But everyone thinks in their own way and there are others who instead wait to the bitter end.

Regarding the favorites for tomorrow, he doesn’t seem to have big doubts, while behind the fight for the podium it could be particularly exciting. And maybe he too hopes to stay hooked to that train.

“Probably Quartararo and Vinales are faster, but then from the third down the steps are very similar up to me, who in FP4 was 12th. Many riders manage to lap in a low 1’33” and we are all in three tenths. . I’d be happy to have the same feeling tomorrow and trying to stay with the group of good ones would be the goal. “

Tomorrow the choice of tires will also be decisive and it is curious that many have found themselves well with the hard at the rear, since it was a solution that was not considered too suitable for the race even by Michelin itself, as the manager Piero Taramasso had explained to Sky’s microphones.

“Not even the Michelin people know if a tire works or not,” said Valentino with a smile. “Many times you ask us questions and it seems that we do not want to answer you, but in reality we are always in the most total surprise. Here, for example, Piero expected not to use the hard drive and instead in my case he had six tenths of an advantage over to the average, which is a lifetime.At the end of the race it is about 20 seconds.

“But this is today, no one knows how it will go tomorrow: in Barcelona in FP4 I put on the hard and lapped in 1’40” 3. The next day there were exactly the same conditions, I put the hard back on and lapped in 1’41 “, then I also crashed. It’s a bit stressful, but it always shuffles the cards”.

Finally, the 9-time world champion had his say on the particular situation of Vinales, who for now has dominated the Assen weekend after finishing last and struggling a lot at the Sachsenring.

“It’s very difficult for everyone now: with everyone competitive and so close, the track makes a lot of difference, but so does the weekend. If you find a tire that doesn’t work or if you crash, Or if you’re lucky. to put the right tire at the right time. This can make you go forward or backward up to 12 positions, so psychologically it is very difficult. Maverick at Assen has always been very fast, so in my opinion this track has helped him to give his all and ride so good, “he concluded.