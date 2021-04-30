Valentino rossi He explained when he arrived at Ángel Nieto de Jerez the details of the birth of his MotoGP team starting next season.

-In Wednesday’s announcement about his team in MotoGP it is indicated with whom he has partnered, Aramco, although from Aramco they say they have no idea about this announcement. Can you explain the situation?

– (laughs). I don’t know, honestly. We know that we have an agreement with Aramco to make the team, in VR46, all the people who have worked on this are very happy because we have worked a lot more or less for ten years, we started with Moto3 from the Italian championship and get to MotoGP for us it’s great. There are a lot of people involved in the project, something that I think is good, but I honestly don’t know anything about this that Aramco doesn’t know about the project …

-There has been a lot of criticism on social media for the agreement with Saudi Arabia related to human rights and for how they treat people. Has it been something that you have considered when reaching this agreement?

-Aramco in recent years has supported many different sports from football to motor sport, it is also in F1. For us, he is an important partner and can help us make the team in MotoGP. About the rest, we’ll see. Maybe we can do something to improve the situation, but from our point of view our relationship comes for this reason.

-Is it something you will be personally involved in?

-No, I have not spoken with them, because first of all I am a MotoGP rider at the moment, so I am concentrating on this. Of course I’m involved, because VR46 is on the bike, like this year in Moto2 and with Luca’s Ducati. I think we have done something good since the Italian Moto3 championship and we have made many riders come to MotoGP, we have done important things. But I’m not directly involved, honestly. There are a lot of people working on this in VR46, in Moto3, Moto2 and in the future MotoGP team. I’m just the boss (laughs), but I don’t speak directly to the sponsors.

-But he’s happy with this …

-Yes, I’m happy because our story really started step by step. At first we wanted to help young Italian riders to get to the Motorcycle World Championship. And then we started with the Moto3 team together with Sky, and we had a great time, because we are motor sport fans, motor sport addicts. So having our team was a lot of fun for us. At first, honestly, we weren’t thinking about MotoGP, because after Moto2 the game changes. But little by little we have had this possibility, there are many people who work on this project and in the end we have said, why not? I think it’s going to be fun and it’s also a good way to continue in this world when I finish my racing career as a driver.

-Have a team next year in MotoGP, is it going to change something in your decision for next year to race or not and with which factory are you talking about the bike?

-About me, on the one hand it does not change much because I will decide during the season and it will depend on what I have always said, the results. On the other hand, maybe it helps because I may have an extra place in my team if I win a race (laughs). Because of course, if I’m the boss and I want to race, I can keep a bike for myself (laughs). We will see. About the bike, we talked to everyone: Aprilia, Yamaha, Ducati, Suzuki… I don’t really know how this is at the moment, but it hasn’t been decided yet.

-I was joking about being the boss and that it allowed you to keep a motorcycle. Would you like to run for yourself? And maybe with another motorcycle … Is it a real possibility?

-Now, at the moment it is much more possible than not, that I will not run next year for my team, but it is not something that is 100% decided, in this world things change from one day to the next. I would say that it is very difficult but not impossible. It will be necessary to see if I can be competitive and fight for the positions in front, as I always say, that is what will make the difference.

-The fact that he has obtained a sponsor at a difficult time for the sponsorship of the sport, and seeing what has happened with the Super League, he has launched a very important project. Does it make you very proud?

-Yes, very much, we are very happy about this opportunity also because I think that without this agreement with Aramco it would have been very difficult for us to make the team in MotoGP, as people were talking about. We are all very happy with this possibility also because he is a very, very important partner, a very great thing, and also a sponsor, in my opinion, very important for MotoGP, after the rest of the oil companies that are already on the grid. Aramco has invested a lot in recent years in F1 and it is a framework that he knows, and we, obviously, are very happy, also because for us it is the squaring of the circle to have a team in MotoGP, because we started ten years ago helping to my brother, Migno, Morbidelli, who did the CIV of Moto3 or 600, and after those ten years to be able to become a MotoGP team is a great satisfaction. It’s a very nice thing for us because at VR46 there are a lot of people working on this project and I think it’s something nice that we’ve done for both MotoGP and motorsport.

-Is it true about the VR46 amusement park?

-Yes, there is that possibility. It would be nice because it is something that Ferrari has done in Abu Dhabi and to think that there could be a VR46 amusement park is very nice.

-Did you sign a clause when you returned to Yamaha for which you could no longer race for another brand?

-The priority is to try to be fast and continue next year with Petronas. You catch me a bit with this thing, I don’t think I have signed anything like that. In the current situation, it would be very difficult for me to end up being a driver for my team.