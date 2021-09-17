The weather dominated the first day of practice for the San Marino Grand Prix and the Rimini Riviera. The rain left the drivers about half an hour to work in the dry, so it wasn’t easy to draw conclusions or have clear indications on what the values ​​on the field could be for the rest of the weekend.

Valentino Rossi started the Misano weekend with an 18th time in the morning session and then finished 16th in the afternoon, disputing everything in the rain, which was also the only one that allowed him to obtain at least some references in conditions wet.

“Today the conditions were very difficult, but the positive thing is that we were able to test the asphalt in both conditions. In the wet, in the afternoon session, we were able to work on the set-up, while in the morning we didn’t understand much. because it started raining after half an hour. We did too few laps, so we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to understand, “said Valentino at the end of the day.

Speaking of the wet, Fabio Quartararo complained about the M1 in particular in the fast sections, but according to Rossi the problem remains another: “The feeling in the wet was not bad, but we lack a bit of grip at the rear and therefore we lose in acceleration. . This is our biggest problem. On the fast, on the other hand, I don’t think we were in too bad a position. “

The most important news of the day therefore was to find Andrea Dovizioso on the other side of the Yamaha Petronas garage. There has already been more than an interesting exchange of views with the rider from Forlì, even if there cannot be a direct comparison, given that their M1s are different (the former Ducati driver has the 2019 “Spec B”).

“We talked both after the first and after the second round. His comments are interesting and are similar to mine, but Dovi has a different bike from mine and his requires a different riding style, especially in the approach to the curve. they have to do different things both under braking and cornering. “

“Anyway it’s nice to talk to him, because he has experience and he is very meticulous in setting up, then we also agreed on some things. But his was the first contact with a different bike and after a long time he was not riding in a real shift. However, it seems to me that he already has quite clear ideas “.

Returning to Misano is always an emotion for him, regardless of the fact that these are now his last MotoGP races. The presence of the public in the stands, however, represents an extra pleasure after more than a year run behind closed doors.

“I always like riding at Misano, because it is a difficult circuit, tiring both mentally and psychologically. On a MotoGP, everything happens very quickly, because the track is very narrow, so you don’t have much time to think that it’s the last year. … Today, however, it was nice to have people back on track, even if they got bad weather. Let’s hope tomorrow and Sunday will be good, because having the public changes everything. “

Today is the news that Yamaha could enter Moto2 to reinforce its Master Camp project, the “Doctor” was therefore asked if this could happen with the support of its structure, given that there is already a collaboration in this sense.

“It has been two or three years that together with Yamaha we have a team in the CEV linked to the Master Camp to help young Asian riders in their growth. Now I know that Yamaha would like to make one in the World Championship as well. I have also talked about it with Jarvis, but not I know how this project will develop and it will be with us “.

Faced with the umpteenth questions related to his MotoGP team and its sponsorship, this time the 9-time world champion reacted more irritably, suggesting that he was tired of always saying the same things.

“The biggest distraction is to keep answering questions about the MotoGP team. I’m trying to give VR46 my support, but I’m not the person directly dealing with the matter, so I can’t know what the freshest news is. L ‘I’ve already said 20 times, but you keep asking me the same questions … The only thing I know for sure is that the team will do it. “