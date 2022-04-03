It is a smiling Valentino Rossi (but not too much) who presents himself to the microphones at the end of his first event of the GT World Challenge Europe, despite the fact that things did not go exactly as hoped at Imola.

For the 3h race that inaugurated the Endurance Cup season, Team WRT had entrusted the Audi R8 LMS # 46 to Nico Müller, with the Swiss completing his first hour round in 14th place and with the best personal time of 1’41 “248 despite being blocked in traffic.

Subsequently it was the turn of the ‘Doctor’ to take the wheel and in the stint he alternated a few laps in 1’42 “and 1’43”, then managing to arrive around 1’41 “8.

A contact between the Lamborghini # 63 and the McLaren # 38 brought the latter down in the standings, allowing Rossi to gain a position, but later lost due to a mistake to the advantage of the Audi # 30 of his teammate Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer.

At the end of Valentino’s session (whose best time was at the end of 1’41 “525”) an accident forced the Safety Car to enter the track and here an incredible twist occurred. Taking advantage of the neutralization, everyone returned to the pits, but the boy from Tavullia blatantly missed his pitch.

A scene on the edge of the fantozziano, with the lollipop attendant who had remained behind the white line to allow the Audi # 30 to slip into its position (in front of Rossi’s), and then shoot unnecessarily running behind the # 46 which meanwhile he proceeded further.

This forced the man from the Marches to make another lap before being able to enter the pit lane again, giving the seat to Frédéric Vervisch, who despite a frenzied pace was unable to recover the positions to return to the points.

In the post-race Rossi was able to calmly analyze each episode, but first having to go up towards the race to explain that of the stop, in which moreover he had made the mistake of unfastening his seat belts in advance, then tightened again at the exit since he had to to continue.

Valentino, however, knows that everything will be useful for the rest of the adventure, as he explains to the newspapers present in the WRT Team tent, including Motorsport.com.

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Nico Müller, Frédéric Vervisch, Valentino Rossi Photo by: Luca Barsali

What race was it?

“There are many positive things and I’m happy about this, but it’s a real shame because we could have done well and instead a stupid mistake in the pits made us waste a lot of time. But it was nice, during the race I managed to do some good things. good times and I learned a lot, taking into account that a lot of things happen during races like these. “

You also risked when there was a rear-end collision with two cars in front of you, were you scared?

“After 25 years of riding I don’t think I’m afraid, but these are conditions in which you need a lot of attention because you accelerate and brake all the time. You need a lot of concentration, the Bentley hit the Lamborghini and everything flew. I was close and so I went. on the grass so as not to pass over the debris with the risk of puncturing “.

What specifically happened at the pit stop?

“I went back to the pits and unfortunately my mechanic with the lollipop was blocked by the return of another car. I was looking for him, but he came out late; I looked, looked, looked … but he wasn’t there. When I realized I had passed the garage my blood froze. “

The world has collapsed on you …

“Yes, because up to that moment we had done everything well and we were fast. A good goal was to get back into the top 10 and we could also do it since after me it was Fred’s turn with new tires.”

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Nico Müller, Frédéric Vervisch, Valentino Rossi Photo by: Luca Barsali

Were you too relaxed having been behind the Safety Car for a while?

“These are moments a bit difficult because when you are in the race you think about going, you have fun and you are concentrated. In these situations it is not easy to stay that way, but personally I felt normal. The mistake is that I have fixed myself on the lollipop since the mine is yellow-fluo. I looked for it and unfortunately I passed without finding it. With a little more experience, the next few times I will try to understand which is my box, without fixing myself on the lollipop attendant because we do not have the certainty that he can to be there “.

Your teammates were in front of you, hadn’t they reported it to you from the wall?

“At that moment there was a huge confusion, a bit like when you are on the ring road! But they didn’t tell me anything over the radio; I honestly don’t know if they should have done it, but it’s gone now, so I wouldn’t be trying to figure out who has more or less faults “.

You were summoned to the race direction for the episode, what did they tell you?

“The problem is that you can’t leave your hands off the wheel. I knew it and have always been careful, but at that moment I had already unfastened my seat belts because I was ready to get out. After passing the garage I had to fasten everything with both hands, luckily I got away with a reprimand. “

In the end how much did you enjoy this experience?

“A lot, there are so many different factors and situations, it takes experience and let’s say I have done it. It is very difficult to qualify in the morning, by the way very early. You have to get the feeling immediately with the car and tires. new, which I still can’t do completely. It can be improved “.

Are you on the right path?

“From a sporting point of view, I can say that it was the championship I was looking for, so I’m happy.”

Your fans were very numerous, did you see them during the match?

“It was nice to have them here, but I also understand that the situation has changed due to my presence. If we look at other races in Italy, there is not a huge following. The atmosphere was very nice, it felt like a MotoGP race!”