The first comes home

Valentino Rossi did it. After the success achieved a few weeks ago in the Road to Le Mans, the Doctor has managed to to impose himself also in a race of the GT World Challenge Europe. The feat arrived on the track dearest to the Tavullia champion, that one housewife from Misano, in which Rossi had already climbed to the top step of the podium three times in his MotoGP career. This time, however, the taste of success – which arrived in race 2 of the Italian round of the 2023 Sprint Cup – is different because it is new. In fact, #46 had never won in this championship and this result really seems to represent a turning point in his adventure in endurance racing.

Better than Le Mans

The victory was shared with his crew mate Maxime Martin and it also marks an important turning point in the season of Team WRT, which this year has decided to change partners from Audi to BMW. Choosing the M4 is now paying off. “I can’t be happier. Winning here at Misano is very special – commented Rossi at the end of the race – we knew we could be strong, but winning is another story. I won my first GT race at Road to Le Mans, but it’s different here, because this is our main championship, the level is very high and there are so many fast drivers.”.

“It all started a year and a half ago, with Vincent and the whole WRT team – continued Rossi – and this is a great result. Everyone did a great job, Maxime, the guys. Thank you all and BMW. I’m enjoying the moment, let’s keep it up”. Rossi was echoed by his Belgian crew-mate: “It was definitely a fantastic weekend Martin commented. we struggled a bit on Saturday, but we got back in race-1, with a good result (8th). Today I qualified well, which allowed us to stay with the leaders. Then the pit stop was perfect – our crew won the Pit Stop Challenge – and Vale finished the job“.

Double podium for the WRT team

“For sure Martin concluded. if we had to choose a race to win, Vale would have said ‘Misano’, so we could not dream of a better result. I’m also very happy for BMW, which hasn’t won a sprint race since 2015. I was in that car, at Nogaro, with Dirk Müller, and it’s nice to show that the brand is back in this type of racing as well.”. Race-2 at Misano was a real party for the WRT team considering that in third place was the French couple formed by Thomas Neubauer and Jean-Baptiste Simmenauerteammates of Rossi and Martin.