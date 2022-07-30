Valentino Rossi is ready to face his first 24h of his career, but doing it at Spa-Francorchamps clearly represents a further challenge from various points of view.

The ‘Doctor’ in Free Practice suffered as a timed lap, but it is also true that the Ardennes track is not for beginners and as a ‘University of Motoring’ it reveals the qualities of every driver.

Together with his teammates Frédéric Vervisch and Nico Muller he has been working since Thursday to get the best out of Team WRT’s Audi R8 LMS # 46, but there is a lot to do as he explains at the press conference which Motorsport.com also attended, also speaking of their future.

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Frederic Vervisch, Nico Muller, Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

“It is the first time that I do a 24h, moreover in Spa, so there are so many things to understand and know. There is a lot of work to do to prepare every little detail, Thursday was a very difficult day, we left very bad because after 3 laps of Free 1 there was a problem, but in the afternoon we were able to get busy on the pace and in Qualifying the goal was to finish in the top 20 to play Superpole “, said Rossi.

“Unfortunately we finished in 25th place due to small problems, including my lap which could have been better. Nico had managed to do a good lap, but he was taken off for exceeding the track limits, so we are behind”.

What are your expectations?

“I did free practice at night for the first time and I saw that it is difficult to understand some braking points and trajectories well, in addition to the fact that after only an hour the track gets very dirty, so you find gravel and dirt on the line that it makes it difficult to control the car well. It is still fascinating and the team has done a lot to prepare the car well for the race. I think Nico will start and I will do the second stint. “

How do you see the race?

“It’s a really crazy race, there are 66 of us on a 7km track and in some places narrow. But it’s great fun, there are many ups and downs and different variations to have fun with. Anything can happen, it will be important not to touch anyone and not making mistakes by damaging the car. The double stint in the night will be just as tough because at the beginning with new tires it goes well and the car behaves very well, but then you lose grip and it is not easy to go fast without making mistakes. a lot of traffic and it will be necessary to understand well where to pass and where to eventually be overcome “.

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Frederic Vervisch, Nico Muller, Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

Do you already know how many stints you will do?

“I think at least three doubles, which are already six hours. Then let’s see when and if to do more hours because in any case the position and the situation of the race will have to be evaluated”.

You also had to confront the commissioners a couple of times; what happened?

“I made a mistake in the pits by mistakenly removing the limiter, so when I started I was too fast in the lane. Then in the night I passed a Bentley with yellow flags, but when there is so much traffic it is hard to see everything. Unfortunately she does. it was moved to let me pass, but I didn’t have to. In this way I took 5 penalty positions, plus another 5, so we will be thirty-fifth. But that’s right, the rules are such and must be respected “.

It seems that it won’t rain for the race, are you happy?

“Yes, also because for me it is already difficult like this! I hope it can be dry, but in any case I had the opportunity to test in the winter with the wet and the car went well, I also felt good. In case it rains, I’m ready”.

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Frederic Vervisch, Nico Muller, Valentino Rossi See also Luis Díaz will start with Liverpool: follow the game against Leeds live Photo by: SRO

Are you happy with your performance at this point in the season?

“I’m pretty happy, let’s say I’m more or less where I expected to be. We consider that the level is very high and there are many really fast drivers. As for the speed of the car, I’m not bad, but I definitely have to improve and do more km during the season. to understand how to drive the car in the best possible way. What I did not expect were the many little things and problems you have while racing, especially because there are several cars on the track. It is difficult because there is so much around you that can happen or it happens. You have to work harder, also because everything is new for me, from strategy to pit stops. The good thing is that I’m having fun, I think we have achieved good results like Misano and Paul Ricard, other times we have suffered more , but in general I would say that all together the situation is positive “.

Have you already got an idea of ​​the future in the world of car racing?

“At 90% I will continue in this championship, this is the program at the moment. At the moment I don’t think I will go to Le Mans in 2023, then we will see what happens.”