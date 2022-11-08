Valentino Rossi will be official driver of BMW M Motorsport in 2023, as the same boy from Tavullia confirmed in an interview.

Arrived in Valencia at the weekend to enjoy the last act of MotoGP and celebrate the World title won by his protégé Pecco Bagnaia, the ‘Doctor’ also started talking, outlining his future in the world of GT.

After a first season spent aboard the WRT Team’s Audi R8 LMS, Rossi chose to stay with the Belgian team to take part in the GT World Challenge Europe again next year, as he had already anticipated at the last race held in Barcelona in late September.

The day after that appointment, Valentino had also had the opportunity to test the brand new BMW M4 GT3 that WRT will field in the championship in 2023, starting to take measurements on a vehicle that is decidedly different from Audi.

In Spain, to the microphones of Sky Sport, the Italian made official the agreement reached with the Bavarian manufacturer to be full-fledged color bearers, waiting to understand which races to undertake during the winter (24h in Dubai?) To prepare for the best his second year in the SRO Motorsports Group series.

Valentino Rossi, Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: BMW

“This year I raced with the Audi but next year I will be on the BMW. I will become a factory driver and I am very happy. I have already tested the car, I will remain in the same team as last season, we are only changing cars”, explains Rossi.

“WRT had been with Audi for 15 years but BMW was chosen for 2023. I tested it on Monday after the last race in Barcelona. It is beautiful, very modern, biturbo, bigger than Audi. It seems easier. to drive “.

Valentino’s goal remains to race the 24h of Le Mans and it was no secret that the Audi choice was linked to the LMDh one that the House of the Four Rings then canceled to give priority to Formula 1.

BMW, on the other hand, already has its V8 Hybrid LMDh launched and ready for its debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year and in the FIA ​​WEC for 2024. Here is the hope of the # 46 to carry out a test also with that to understand what it is. .

“I would like to try it, we hope to organize a test. Then, however, it will be necessary to understand how fast I will be to become a Hypercar Class driver. It will be a difficult challenge.”