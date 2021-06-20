Valentino Rossi’s 2021 continues without jolts. Even at the Sachsenring a result did not come up to expectations, even if the 14th place allowed him at least to take home a couple of points and earned him the second best Yamaha in a weekend in which the M1s are with the exception of that of the world leader Fabio Quartararo, who even managed to get on the podium.

At the end of the day, the “Doctor” did not hide some disappointment for a race that he hoped could end better.

“The Warm-Up went well. I enjoyed it, I rode well and I was fast until the end. The last lap I could still improve, but I took Miller and lost some time. I was optimistic for the race. , so I was hoping to do something more “, explained Valentino.

“I needed to start well, since I was only 15th, but unfortunately I didn’t start strong and everything became more difficult. From a certain point of view, I was also quite fast in the race, because I did 1’22” 0 and not bad. I am in line with the best, because I think the fastest lap was 1’21 “7”.

“The problem is that from behind it is very difficult to overtake and I had the road free yes and no for six laps. I also managed to overtake, but in the end I had to slow down because I was slipping a lot. But I was hoping to get there. a little further than 14th “.

At this point, the rider from Pesaro went on to analyze the difficulties that the bikes of the Iwata manufacturer are experiencing and the problem is always the one that has characterized the last few seasons: the difficulty in overcoming and the loss of pace when you are in the big group. The key therefore would be to be able to start from the front as Quartararo does.

“We are in a difficult condition, because if we don’t start from the front it’s all very complicated. When we are behind another bike we have to ride in a slightly different way, but we cannot exploit the strengths of the M1.”

“Then we suffer a lot because we are slow even on the straight, more or less all the other bikes are faster than ours. To overtake you have to come off really late, but on the straight we are so slow that above all we have to make sure that it’s not the others. to surpass ourselves rather than think about overtaking “.

“Racing like this is not easy, but on the other side there is Quartararo who had a great weekend. His performances are incredible this year, because he is leading the World Championship, so he is able to manage these problems, too. because he almost always manages to start from the front “.

Among other things, at the moment there does not seem to be an ace in the hole to play, because the M1 will remain this until the tests after the Misano race.

“I think the bike will remain like this for the whole season. Maybe we will try something new in the Misano tests, but we have to try to do our best. It will also depend on the tracks: on some we will go better and on others we will go worse, but I think more or not, our package will be this and we should work to improve. But we don’t have great ideas to do it at the moment.

Yesterday he had indicated Marc Marquez as the favorite for today’s race, then he also commented on his return to victory: “I had caught us, I told him he was going strong. Now I have to see the race again, but I must say it was a lot good boy”.