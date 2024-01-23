Rossi: from MotoGP to WEC

2021 was the last year of Valentino Rossi in MotoGP, with the 'Doctor' who announced his retirement after nine world championship titles won in the MotoGP before completely entering the world of motor racing. After numerous experiences, some of which were also experienced at the height of his MotoGP career, the #46 is now waiting to take part in the 2024 season in WEC behind the wheel of BMW of Team WRT in the new class LMGT3.

Motorcycles too fast

With the first race getting ever closer to Lusail, the champion from Tavullia gave a long interview to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, retracing his past and focusing on the present for the next goals. Although Rossi is now 100% involved in his Endurance program, his love for two wheels has remained unchanged, even if there has been some criticism towards MotoGP, now considered too dangerous: “In MotoGP there has been a lot of push in recent years – has explained – Ducati has significantly raised the level. Now it's like Formula 1. We see prototypes with a lot of aerodynamics, more and more horsepower, an army of engineers in the background and a lot of money. The bikes are really, really, really fast. Motorcycle racing is always dangerous, yes, but MotoGP needs to think carefully about where it wants to go. You don't have to overdo it. I like MotoGP like Formula 1 for motorbikes. But further 360 kilometers per hour in a straight line? It's too much…“

The love of racing

At 44 years of age, Rossi is therefore preparing for a new adventure in the WEC after two years spent in the GT World Challenge Europe. You might think that the 'Doctor' might be tired of racing after a long and victorious career, but the first to disagree is #46 himself, at least as regards his relationship with competitions: “I will never get tired of running, in fact, I feel very tired when I don't run – he has declared – I feel like I'm wasting my time, it bothers me. Honestly, when I'm not running or riding my motorbike or car, I miss something. I really enjoy the taste, feel and happiness I feel when I ride. It has become more difficult to stay in shape. It all started when I was 40. Today I have to live a much quieter, much more coherent life. Above all I have to train more than before to obtain more or less the same result. But even if it's tiring, training every day is part of my life. If I don't do it, I'm bored“.

The risks and differences between 2 and 4 wheels

Now, regardless of training and the desire to race, Rossi arrives in the WEC still as a MotoGP idol. A step that the former Honda, Yamaha and Ducati rider still considers risky: “Yes it is – goes on – when I was in MotoGP, I always tried to do one or two car races a season to stay in training. Over the years I have gained my experiences. But of course, I have dedicated much of my life to understanding how to go fast on a motorcycle, even though I drove karts as a child. But it's hard for me. MotoGP is completely different. It is extremely popular and gets more attention. There is more pressure, more risks, but also more money”. However, there are other aspects of the transition to four wheels that Rossi himself considers interesting: “The lap times are similar. With cars, braking is easier and you can take corners faster. But hey, MotoGP is brutal, it's wild. The power, the acceleration. Anyone who has ever ridden MotoGP will be unlikely to find anything comparable. But driving a sports car is fantastic, the level is very high, it's a great struggle! I have a lot to learn, many things are completely different. Races sometimes last twelve or even 24 hours. In MotoGP it's only 40 minutes. But full throttle 100% and then goodbye. Here it is more a question of strategy and, above all, I have to share the car with others, but I really like this.”

The secrets to being faster

2024 will therefore be Rossi's debut in the WEC, a special one for the only rider in history capable of winning at least one title in 125, 250, 500 and MotoGP: “The problem – he adds – is that I'm a very old beginner. If I were ten years younger it would be easier. These cars are complicated, you know? The best drivers know how to deal with them very well. You have to be fast, but also smart. If you ride too aggressively when you push, you might be able to get three laps in at a good pace. After that everything creates problems, the brakes, the tyres. It's not easy. I work hard even off the track. This is one of my secrets for a very long career at the top: I always try to learn from the younger riders. In MotoGP it was already like this. I analyze data and footage on board others. We drive the same car. If someone else is a second faster than me in the same car at the same time, it shows that it must be possible for me to be faster too. Speed ​​is something you get used to – he concludes – It seems slower as time goes by. When the time comes, you can drive the car with half your brain capacity. This gives you more space to think about the rest, such as strategy or overtaking maneuvers. This is the difference between good drivers and champions. This also has to do with talent, character and passion. The best put it all together“.