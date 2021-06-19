The glass is half empty for Valentino Rossi at the end of qualifying for the German Grand Prix. Also at the Sachsenring the “Doctor” was unable to pass the cut of Q1 and therefore will field his Yamaha Petronas in 16th position. Even today the values ​​were very tight, but nothing different could be expected on a short track like the German one.

“As always, we are all very fast and very close. I will start 16th, but qualifying here is always difficult, in fact there are several top riders at the back of the grid,” said Valentino.

“Now we have to work and try to improve some small details for tomorrow. Then we will have to see the weather conditions, because the choice of tires is open and we have to try to do the right one to have good grip during the race,” he added.

Among other things, the German one is not turning out to be a Yamaha-friendly track as many believed. It is true that Fabio Quartararo is second, but the other three M1s were all eliminated in Q1. However, this does not seem to have surprised the 9 times world champion too much.

“A lot of journalists on Thursday asked me why this was a good track for Yamaha, but I didn’t remember that it was good for us in the past. I did some good results, but here it’s always difficult because you have to be so bent, always on the left side. so the rubber gets very hot “.

“On this type of track our bike suffers compared to our rivals. Then there are many different bikes in the top five. Quartararo has managed to be fast, but it seems that the other Yamahas have more problems.”

Despite these fears related to the tires, for tomorrow he does not seem willing to use the hard at the rear: “The compound is the same as the average, the difference is that the hard has the carcass of 2019. The problem is that the new carcass is softer. , but it’s faster. If we all used the old one, it would make sense, but if the others all use the new one, no, because the 2020 has more grip and more performance. So I think it will be very hard to use the hard tomorrow at the rear. “

The rider from Pesaro is not even out of balance in his predictions for his race: “It’s difficult to say, because in MotoGP everything changes quickly. Often there are many riders who are worse on Sunday and others who are better. It will depend a lot on the grip we have. tomorrow, because it will be a very long race, 30 laps, so it will also be very tough from a physical point of view. I will definitely try to improve my position. “

Instead, he continues to believe that Marc Marquez could be one of the favorites: “He is strong, he will be there tomorrow. With the new tires also Quartararo and the others are very fast, but in my opinion he is in good shape and I see him very competitive for the tomorrow’s race “.

During qualifying there were many misunderstandings, with several riders waiting for the right hook, just as you almost always see in Moto3. The drivers of the premier class, therefore, did not set a great example for the new generation.

“On this track I expected a little bit of trouble to happen, because it is always very complicated from that point of view: it is very narrow and very short, so you are more likely to find someone waiting and annoying. However, the Moto3 riders are much worse than the MotoGP riders, so they don’t need our bad example. What worries me, if anything, is that today’s Moto3 riders will be those of the future of MotoGP. “

The most interesting things, however, probably Valentino told her when he was asked if his difficulties are not linked precisely to these softer carcasses than those of the past.

“In 2018 I was fast and competitive. I wasn’t able to win races, but I finished third in the World Championship and made 5 or 6 podiums. I felt strong and for example here at Sachsenring I finished second. Since 2019 something has changed. and from that moment on I had to work on the bike and use different settings than in the past. Personally, I like to have a stiff rear bike that gives good support, it has been like that throughout my career. “

“But since 2019 the tires have started to suffer from this kind of set-up, so we had to switch to softer settings to transfer the load more gently to the tire. But with these set-ups and these tires I’m struggling, because I can’t use the strong points of my style. We must try to understand how to improve “.