“Welcome To The Jungle” is one of the great songs of Guns N ‘Roses, perfect to summarize the first day as a driver of the GT World Challenge Europe for Valentino Rossi (who also loves the US group very much).

It ended with good growth on the opening Saturday of the 2022 Endurance Cup season of the ‘Doctor’, able to lower his times at the wheel of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo2 prepared by Team WRT and shared with Frédéric Vervisch and Nico Müller.

The Free Practice in the morning saw the man from the Marches finish with a personal best time of 1’42 “564, against the 1’40” 586 signed by Vervisch which earned the # 46 team the sixth place overall and in the PRO Class. Rossi was instead the first to enter the Santerno track in the afternoon Pre-Qualifying, starting with a light drizzle to undermine the protagonists and ending in the sun.

After 11 laps, interspersed with a tire change, Valentino saw his time drop down to 1’41 “041, managing to be much more constant than in the morning, where a pair of Full Course Yellow had forced him to lift his foot during his turn.

Leaving room for Vervisch and Müller, in the end it was the 1’40 “638 signed by the Swiss that brought the Four Rings car to 15th place overall (12th PRO) with half a second behind the top occupied by the Mercedes # 88 by Akkodis-ASP.

At the end of the works, Rossi went up to the press room for a round table organized by the promoter SRO Motorsports Group, talking about his new experience. Motorsport.com was there, here are his answers.

# 46 Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO2: Frédéric Vervisch, Nico Muller, Valentino Rossi Photo by: Francesco Corghi

How was the first day of your new adventure?

“It was good, very interesting for the things to understand since in winter we did some tests trying to get to know the car. It’s a new start, I always had the idea of ​​racing in the car once I was finished with the bikes. The sensations are already good, but obviously in a race weekend everything is different, especially with so many cars on the track. There is a lot of confusion and people fighting, so it’s not easy, but for now the feeling isn’t bad. ” .

What can you tell us about the car?

“We have to work a little more to find the perfect balance, we will try to do it for tomorrow morning, where it will not be easy at all since we will already be in Qualifying at 9; 00 and without being able to ride in other sessions. We will jump in the car with new tires and we will have to try to give our best right away. We’ll see where we finish on the grid and how it ends, it’s all new for me; I hope to have fun, it’s a jungle on the track! There are many of us, a lot of things happen and we will have numerous fights “.

Are you satisfied with today’s pace?

“It’s not bad, I understood is that it is very difficult, however, to understand your level compared to the others for now and we will only find out in Qualifying and the race. Everything changes very quickly, but I think I drove pretty well and I’m not that far from Nico and Fred. There are some points where I need to improve, but we will work on this and the team has done everything very well. The engineers and mechanics are of the highest level, both in the operations on the vehicle and in the data analysis. However there is still something What can we do”.

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Nico Müller, Frédéric Vervisch, Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

How big is this challenge for you, coming from MotoGP?

“I have to say that the level of the championship and the riders, especially as regards my team WRT team mates, is quite high and there is a lot of work to be done on the mechanics of the car, so it’s something different. The bikes are still the my first love, so I can’t compare, but it’s a great challenge and I’m having fun. The car is fast and when you try to push it to the limit you feel the adrenaline rise and the emotions of driving. I try to give my best while having fun, but we also know that to do this you have to fight for the top positions, so we have to try to be competitive. “

Where do you think you need to improve and what are your weaknesses?

“Compared to motorcycles it is difficult to compare the results of Free Practice because you never know if the others have more or less petrol or old and new tires. But the best always go fast and know how to push the car to the limit in a short time. concerns, in the first part of the circuit I manage to go well, then from the ‘Tosa’ I have more difficulties. I lose something between ‘Piratella’, ‘Acque Minerali’ and ‘Variante Alta’; here the others are stronger than me. ‘Rivazza’ and in the final stretch I’m doing well, so I’ll have to work on those points, trying to take the best lines to take advantage of the car’s grip. “

Are you worried about traffic and voiceovers? Imola is a narrow track and you are in 52 cars …

“The number of cars and the competitive level are some of the reasons why I chose this championship, because there were other excellent ones, but with few cars. Unfortunately in Italy the GTWC is little known, maybe now that I’m here someone will start. If I had been in series with the prototypes, which are faster than you, I would probably have had problems. For me, coming from motorcycles, everything is very strange, so I prefer to find myself in a championship where the level is more or less the same . And here you are never alone! There is always someone faster or slower than you, so it is certainly difficult. But I like these challenges and I will not be bored! “

# 46 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3: Valentino Rossi Photo by: SRO

How much did you train in the simulator during the winter?

“I have a lot of fun in sim-racing, but they are also useful for understanding how to drive a car in Imola, which I had never done. I know the track because of the bikes, but I hadn’t been here for over 20 years, so the simulator was great to understand the changes, the trajectories and to improve your skills “.

How are you experiencing the return to Imola?

“It’s fantastic, it’s a unique track in the city center, which is not usually for racetracks. But I also love the layout, with the cars you can push hard on the ups and downs and during the winter we had tried here having a lot of fun. . I also rode on other tracks in the championship, but this is certainly the best. “

How different is living in a car paddock compared to a motorcycle paddock?

“I am very happy to have found the pressure and adrenaline of the track again. Here everything is a bit calmer and in the bikes we do not forget that there are 20 races, so you are always training and after 26 years I was a bit tired . This is a little more my dimension for the current situation in my life. Now I continue to train physically every day because it is important, but I have more freedom of decision and time to dedicate to the family, which is good. “

Tomorrow there will be the first race: what will you have to learn?

“We will have to see what happens, so far I have only raced two endurance races in my career, but we were far fewer cars and when you are on the track with riders going at a similar pace to yours it is difficult to overtake. I will have to understand where to risk and where to wait, not it will be simple but I am very excited. I will not start and I think it is the right choice, then maybe I will have the opportunity to do it later in the championship. behavior depending on the consumption of gasoline and tires, so it will be very nice to find out all this. Today we finished in 12th place among the PROs (15th overall, ed) and it could be a fairly realistic result, but it would be nice to be in the Top 10 ” .

Is this your first step towards the 24h of Le Mans?

“I evaluated the possibility of racing at Le Mans this year and there would have been, but I chose this championship because it was the best one to test my level against many strong riders. In the next few years I will definitely go there, but it is not a absolute priority. I want to try to improve as a driver and be ready, knowing that that race is the most famous in the world and that everyone wants to do it. I will still have the opportunity to do the 24h of Spa, the most famous for GT3s and beyond 60 cars. It will be incredible and on a fantastic track, so let’s think about that first. Besides, for now I only did two 12hs and in the end I was tired, so better train well! “