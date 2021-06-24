Valentino on the dream of the Saudi prince who would like him on the Ducati VR46 in 2022: “He pushes me, but I think racing in his own team is difficult. The agreement with Borgo Panigale? It is the best way to enhance young people”

The prince’s courtship makes headlines. On the eve of a Dutch GP characterized by the announcement of the agreement between the Aramco Racing Team VR46 and Ducati for 2022, but above all by the investiture of the Saudi prince, financier of the agreement, who would dream of “seeing Valentino Rossi compete in next years as a driver of our Aramco Racing Team VR46 together with his brother Luca Marini “, the ball passes to the nine-time world champion. “I haven’t decided, I’ll think about it better in the summer. I have to talk to Yamaha too because these are certainly not the results we want – says Valentino Rossi -: even if the prince pushes me, it will be difficult to see me on the track next year”.

difficult in their team – The 9-time world champion illustrates the situation better: “We often talked about this with the prince, he pushes me to run, but I didn’t expect him to say it in the conference – says Valentino -. He wants to try, but I told him the same words that I have already expressed: it is not a question of Ducati, it is that riding for your team is very difficult. ”

passion is not enough – Valentino has a lot of passion, but he makes it clear that something else is needed: “The passion is there for me, it’s very strong, I enjoy it a lot, but the results are also very important to have fun because it’s a good life, but tiring, always around the world and with a lot of pressure. Racing just for the money can’t be done, you need a spring, all the riders are driven by a strong passion for circling a track, but for me that of passion is not a problem”.

the ducati choice – The choice of Ducati, in the air for some time, Rossi motivates it in this way: “We talked to many manufacturers, but in these negotiations there are many things to keep in mind – explains Vale -. In the end, the choice was between Yamaha and Ducati. and we chose the latter: I have excellent relations with Paolo Ciabatti and Gigi Dall’Igna, their bike is strong and competitive, but the most important aspect is that we have many things in common to make Italian riders grow together. was perhaps the decisive aspect “.

yamaha in the heart – The relationship with Yamaha seems destined to end, but Vale explains in what mood their story will end: “Our relationship is very good, we lived together wonderful days and this solution of racing with Petronas was also shared – says Valentino -. I don’t know if Yamaha will use me as an ambassador, but I will always remain a Yamaha rider at heart. ”

