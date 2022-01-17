Rossi – Che Spettacolo, KicXstart’s ultra-thick special edition about Valentino Rossi, sold out in the blink of an eye in our webshop, and due to the lockdown it was also difficult to get one in the store. Did you or any of your friends miss the Rossi special? Then we have good news, because we have had a new stock arrived!

In this 300-page special, we take you through all phases of Rossi’s incredible career, from the very beginning to the inevitable end. A unique overview in word and image. In short, a reference work to cherish. As a bonus, we’ve also added a super-sized double poster.

You can order online again, but be quick, because gone = gone!