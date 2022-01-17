Rossi – Che Spettacolo, Motorcyclists ultra-thick special edition about Valentino Rossi, was sold out in the blink of an eye in our webshop, and the shops are now also looking for a copy. Did you or any of your friends miss the Rossi special? Then we have good news, because we have had a new stock arrived!

In this 300-page special, we take you through all phases of Rossi’s incredible career, from the very beginning to the inevitable end. A unique overview in word and image. In short, a reference work to cherish. As a bonus, we’ve also added a super-sized double poster.

You can order online again, but be quick, because gone = gone!