They have divided Italy against each other for years, splitting the passionate public of motorcycling in two and generating a rivalry that is more comparable to football derbies than to the world of motors: Valentino Rossi And Max Biaggi they represented, at the beginning of the new millennium, ‘the’ world championship par excellence, not only between the borders of the beautiful country but all over the world. They were the two strongest, most successful and most followed drivers. Opposite characters and opposing styles that could not help but clash – even very hard – both on and off the track. In the final part of his career and even now that he has hung up his helmet – but only the motorcycle one – on the nail, Rossi has rejoined many of his great opponents with whom he had had complex human relationships. Casey Stoner and Jorge Lorenzo above all.

“We’ve had a great rapprochement with Casey – said the Doctor in a very long interview with The newspaper – he often sends me messages from Australia, he asks me about the girl, we even met. And there was also a rapprochement with Lorenzo. He is now a friend, he came to the 100 km of the Ranch, in the evening we were dancing together“. However, no one imagined that relations could normalize even with the Corsaro Biaggi. Instead, the passing of age seems to have matured both protagonists of an unforgettable era for Italian motorcycling. “Yes, it was [una rivalità] strong. Now we say goodbye, we speak well of each other well. It’s nice”.

Rossi also explained that he has now understood the kind of annoyance with which Biaggi must have experienced his rise in the late 90s and early 2000s, when the Roman centaur was the staple of motorcycling in Italy, while the Pesaro rider he was ‘just’ a young talent on the launch pad: “Sand now do I understand it? Yes, great. Even because I was nobody and he was number one in Italy and one of the strongest in the world and I started to piss him off. I was a bastard (laughs, ed). But now everything has passed, we are reunited. It was a beautiful sporting rivalry“, He concluded.