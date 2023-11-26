Rossi and Bagnaia’s regret

Valentino Rossi he was a guest of the studio of Sky Sports MotoGP to comment on the outcome of the Valencia Sprint, won by Jorge Martin with Francesco Bagnaia fifth on arrival. The two are separated by 14 points ahead of today’s decisive Grand Prix.

“We too wondered why Bagnaia hadn’t copied Martin’s tyres – Rossi’s words regarding the fact that Bagnaia mounted the medium on the rear while Martin chose the soft – if it was the right choice it would have been right for both of us, ditto if it had been wrong. However, Pecco was happy with the medium in the morning, Bezzecchi and Marini also started with the medium, it seemed that the two tires were similar from the data. And instead in the race the soft made the difference. Martin is risking everything, he is ready to do anything to win the World Championship, such as marking Pecco on Friday, but Bagnaia on Saturday morning was perfect from the first lap, he overturned everything and there was also the dream of closing it out already in the Sprint, but not that’s how it went.”

“Fourteen points are an important advantage in a race, but it’s also the last one and it’s tough. He’s all in. I certainly would have preferred to have a 14 advantage than a disadvantage. It must be said that Pecco will start second today too, he can start well, hoping he makes the right choice of tyres, but he has already said that he will mount the ones Martin chooses. He seems calmer than last year and it’s tough for Martin too.”

Marini in Honda a shock

“Luca in Honda was a shock for us, we didn’t expect it. I’m very sorry, it was nice to see him get to the front and be a protagonist with my team and with our bikes. But he had this opportunity of the free Honda seat, of the official Honda, with a two-year contract. They and Yamaha have understood that they cannot afford to suffer so much, especially compared to Ducati. They have understood that they have to put in an extra gear. Then next year the Japanese manufacturers will have help, and Marini is a very good test driver, we’ll see. It will be interesting to see the tests as early as Tuesday.”