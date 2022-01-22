Valentino Rossi ended his career in MotoGP on November 14 last year and this will be the first year in which the World Championship will start without the number 46 in its ranks since the now very distant 1996. With nine titles, 115 victories and 235 podiums, the Italian has closed perhaps the most unforgettable 25 years in the history of motorcycling.

However, this story could also have ended much earlier if Rossi had reversed course at some point, when two wheels weren’t the only offer on the “Doctor’s” table.

In an interview on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger”, Rossi admitted that he was really close to getting onto the Formula 1 grid.

“Stefano Domenicali called me and said: ‘Why don’t you try one of our cars? We have an interesting and fast track in Fiorano, let’s do a test here’. So I accepted the offer and we organized the test,” he said. Rossi.

Valentino Rossi Fotoğraf: Ferrari Media Center

It wasn’t too long before Valentino did another test in Valencia, this time sharing the track with 14 other Formula 1 drivers.

The first day did not go according to plan, but on the second day things went better and he finished ninth, with a slower best lap of just 0 “7 than Michael Schumacher’s.

“Actually, there was a plan to move to Formula 1, but not directly with Ferrari. The intention was to start with a smaller team, try to gain experience and if I was fast enough then I would pass. in Ferrari “, said the driver from Tavullia.

“I think it was a great test, I was fast enough. But I remember when I got home I decided to stay in MotoGP.”

Still, the question marks remained in Rossi’s plans: “There was a lot of pressure on me to make this decision. They said to me: ‘Choose F1, go to Ferrari’, because it was an important thing.”

“When I wanted to explain my decision, everyone would say to me: ‘No, no, you should go to F1,'” he added.

The driver from Tavullia revealed that his mother was among those pushing to see him in Formula 1. However, # 46 has decided to continue in MotoGP, in that world that has made him one of the most iconic and influential riders in motorsport history.

“I had to decide for myself and my heart told me to stay in MotoGP.”