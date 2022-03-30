“We have rediscovered an ancient straightforwardness. Passion, simplicity. Run for the pleasure of it. And at a very high level “. Like this Alberto Tebaldi he described the GT World, the GT3 championship chosen by Valentino Rossi to begin the second chapter of his life as a driver, the one in which the wheels double from two to four and instead of the saddle and handlebars there are cockpit and steering wheel. The rider from Tavullia will race both in the Sprint series and in the Endurance series within a team at the top of the category, the Belgian WRT team that lines up two Audi R8s.

Fatherhood hasn’t weighed down Valentino Rossi, but Alberto Tebaldi acknowledges that it will take some time to reach the level of the best: “Physically it is at its best. We have tried almost all tracks. From a technical point of view, on the other hand, there is something to be doneeven if in the past Vale had proven to get along well behind the wheel “the words of the head of the Valentino Rossi fan club interviewed by The Republic. The nine-time world champion in the world championship obviously took part in the collective tests in France at Le Castellet, but he also took several private tests in Imola and Misano. The Santerno circuit will be the theater this weekend of his debut in the three hours which will start on Sunday at 15:00.

The season is full of prestigious events, including the 24 Hours of Spa. The goal is to gradually grow up to reach the podium area: “We aim to get on the podium sometimes“, the bar set by Tebaldi. The Doctor’s loyalist is skeptical about a possible return to MotoGP as a wild card. Regarding Rossi’s downward trend in the premier class in the last years of his career, Tebaldi explained: “He still had everything to be competitive, but Yamaha bet on Quartararo who proved to be the best interpreter of the M1: to aim for the maximum you have to be at the center of a project”.