Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini do the honors at the Tavullia Ranch and triumph in the 100 Km of Champions. Double victory for Maro, who after the American victory, also takes the endurance race.

The ninth edition of the most awaited event of the winter is the prerogative of #10, who together with his older brother closes the 50 laps of the race in 1:45'54″, two seconds faster than the following pair: Elia is in fact second Bartolini and Celestino Vietti, while Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Migno take the third step of the podium.

Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi remain outside the top 5, stopping in sixth position. The couple is preceded by Diogo Moreira and Ferran Cardus, fourth, and by Fabio Di Giannantonio and Dennis Foggia, fifth.

Xavier Artigas and Sammy Halbert were seventh, with Augusto Fernandez and Thomas Chareyre eighth. Closing out the top 10 are the duo Mattia Pasini-Filippo Farioli and Tito Rabat-Luca Ottaviani, ninth and tenth respectively.

The best of the SBK riders is Remy Gardner, who together with Pedro Acosta took 12th position, behind Alberto Surra and Filippo Fuligni. The two Neave brothers took thirteenth place, ahead of Manuel Gonzalez and Ivan Ortola, 14th.

Lorenzo Gabellini and Michael Rubén Rinaldi follow, 15th, while Tatsuki Susuki and Mattia Casadei are 16th. Seventeenth place for Jose Antonio Rueda and Marco Belli, followed by a stoic Danilo Petrucci, on track with the 500 two-stroke and eighteenth paired with Andrea Verona.

Alessandro Zaccone and Andrea Mantovani are 19th ahead of the pair Marco Gaggi and Matteo Gabarrini, new acquisition of the VR46 Academy. Matteo Bertelle and Nicola Fabio Carraro close the group, 21st.