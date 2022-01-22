The Formula 1 calendar of recent years has met with the favor of many fans of the so-called old guard, as it has welcomed historical tracks of Italian and international motorsport, such as Imola, Mugello and Nürburgring, with open arms. These circuits have been added to legendary pillars such as Monza And Silverstone, which however – according to some – would need to be modernized.

Alpine CEO Laurent thinks so Rossi: in his opinion Monza and Silverstone should be at the forefront, like the recently built circuits in Jeddah and Miami: “Personally, I think the bar is being raised in terms of infrastructure. Especially when you are in Abu Dhabi, everything is perfect. It is very cool and they have made the right changes to the track. I think Abu Dhabi is now much better than before. The pilots definitely like it. And that makes some amazing tracks look a little old and run down. It’s great to race in Monza and Silverstone and I really love those races, but it is necessary to stay at the highest level, because others will probably improve. I like the approach to the new tracks. They have interesting conformations and amazing infrastructures. For me it is an interesting way to ensure that Europe does not rest on our laurels“.

That of Saudi Arabia, but this is the opinion of the writer, is a dangerous track with insane speeds in tight spaces. But according to Rossi Monza and Silverstone would have something to learn from Jeddah and Miami. As if a recent circuit were necessarily new.