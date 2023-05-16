“We are proud to have been able to make available to patients” with atypical haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) “these solutions capable of changing the natural history of the disease, with the support of clinicians and patient associations. We don’t stop here. Our goal is to go beyond treatment, to help people who are directly or indirectly affected so that they can have support to improve their daily lives and speed up diagnosis”. So Anna Chiara Rossi, VP & general manager Italy DI Alexion, AstraZeneca rare disease, in his speech at this morning’s press conference in Milan on the news of ravulizumab’s reimbursement for patients with this rare disease.

“We are committed so that the centers that do not have the tools for a timely diagnosis can make it, we provide the tests – continues Rossi – We are available when the reference centers decide to create educational events to improve knowledge of this pathology in less experienced centers , but which can intercept the patient in time and avoid the diagnosis coming too late, the patient having to go on dialysis or have a transplant”. Doing research in this area “means assuming a great business risk – underlines Rossi – But then, if you manage to be successful, you have positive results not only for the patients but for the families, for their quality of life, which is our overall mission. For 31 years – reflects the manager – our mission has been focused on developing and making available to patients medicines that can make a difference. They are treatments for highly disabling and deadly rare pathologies such as these, for which there are no therapeutic options and in which many companies do not invest due to the high risk”.

Italy has contributed to the development of this molecule. “Two centers participated and only 1 patient was enrolled – Rossi specifies – demonstrating the complexity of this type of research. As a company we have 32 studies in development, we involve about a hundred centers and 120 patients have been enrolled, one patient per centre. This testifies to the commitment that a company must face” in this sector. “Beyond making an innovative and effective drug available – observes the head of Alexion – we want to find solutions that improve the quality and life of the patient, from diagnosis to everyday life. The launch of this new drug is one example.”

“We – he continues – in 2011 made the first drug available in the USA and EMA for the treatment of this pathology and which, however, had to be administered every 2 weeks. Certainly a big difference for life, but the company does not has stopped – Rossi reiterates – and has worked on the development of a molecule with kinetics that inhibits the 5C factor of the complement cascade in a safe, complete, effective and prolonged way. “The patient – he adds – thus goes 6-7 times a hospital instead of more than 20 a year. This means having a normal life, travelling, going on vacation”.

Rare pathologies affect few and “receive fewer resources from the National Health Service – underlines the manager – The task of a company like ours is to provide support also on a psychological level. During Covid, speaking of fragile patients – recalls Rossi – there was the issue of having patients access the hospital every 2 weeks with the risk of contracting the infection. One of the projects that we have supported and continue to support is the Arco project, which allows transport to the hospital, even for those who cannot afford the expense. Always with the involvement of the clinician – he clarifies – we try to be able to carry out the therapy at the patient’s home. With dosing every 8 weeks, it will be easier. In this regard, we have collected other requests from clinicians, patients and cargivers who are interested”.

In addition to these initiatives, “we offer integrated psychological support with the clinician who follows the patient – explains Rossi – we do not want to replace ourselves, but in agreement with them, offer services that the patient would otherwise have to provide. We have also carried forward the ‘Women in rare’ project focused on women who, in the world of rare diseases, play an important role due to the higher incidence of diseases, but also because the person who cares for those affected in the family are women. We are trying to identify the crucial aspects, characterize them in order to present them – he concludes – to the political world, to try to activate changes to the situation”.